The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

The lives behind the numbers

Mohammed describes the human tragedy behind the cold statistics of the occupation

By

Mohammed is a fifth year student at An Najah National University in Nablus, Palestine. He studies industrial engineering.
Mohammed is a fifth year student at An Najah National University in Nablus, Palestine. He studies industrial engineering.

They say that a picture is worth 1,000 words, but when it comes to grasping the reality of life in Palestine, sometimes 1,000 words is better than a picture.

Articles about Palestine and Palestinians under Israeli occupation usually use numbers and statistics or shocking pictures to capture the situation. However, simply reading headlines such as “1,400 killed in air strikes and ground war in Gaza” or “40 percent of Palestinian males detained since the start of the Israeli occupation” allows people to forget the humanity behind the headline. Therefore, this will be a different kind of article that concentrates on the details of the human experience of Palestinians.

When I close my eyes and think of my childhood memories I remember a rainy cold night. As usual I opened the window to see the rain but that night there were two Israeli Merkava tanks outside my house. They saw some movement through my window and moved their laser sights on me.  I automatically dropped to the floor and started crawling, woke up my younger brother and escaped to another room crawling along the floor. My parents woke up as well and we all stayed in the house for more than 20 consecutive days due to military curfew. This was in the 2002 Israeli invasion of the West Bank and the beginning of the most brutal period of the Second Intifada.

During the curfew my dad kept us busy so we would not think of how bad it was. He used to read us stories, tell us jokes, listen to radio with us and make us read Al-Arabi Magazine. We had to spend so much time inside during the curfew that I read every edition of the magazine from 1980 to 2000. It is commonly reported that the city of Nablus was under military curfew for 150 days in 2002, and although that fact is shocking, it says nothing of the hours of boredom and frustration we endured.

I was a child during the curfews and invasions of the Second Intifada and while most people remember their school years as a happy time in their life, for me it was a continuous marathon of running to and from school. I was running to escape the Israeli army as they were always present in the city. We always had to be prepared to encounter the army and I usually kept an onion in my bag because onions help lessen the effect of tear gas. My childhood was full of small details like this that would never make it to front page headlines. However, the worst event occurred on April 16 2002 when an Israeli soldier shot my 10-year-old cousin in his home.  At first his family was forced to bury him in their front yard because the army had imposed a curfew. When the curfew was called off for one day, we took my cousin’s body away and buried him in a cemetery. No statistic could accurately capture the story of my cousin’s death or my childhood memories of the Israeli invasion.

But, to be honest, I was lucky to have a family that helped me through these times. I don’t think others were as lucky as me. Children witnessed the killing of their families by the Israeli army. Some people lost their homes, land, money and even everyday belongings because the army bulldozed their houses with everything in them.  I reached a point where I dreamt of leaving Palestine and going to live anywhere else, but then I realized that this what those who are trying to take our lands would want and so instead these hardships had the opposite effect: now I don’t want to leave and even if I left for some time, I know I will come back to Palestine.

Sharing these details is difficult because first of all I am not using my native language, and more importantly, we Palestinians are not open to talking about our worst memories and expressing our feelings in public. This is the reason you usually don’t see this side of the story and that is why I felt it is so important to share my experience: to make people understand that the 4100 Palestinian lives lost in the Second Intifada is not just a number, that each has a story and many other lives behind it. For each death there is a child who lost a father, a wife who lost a husband, a sister who lost a brother, or simply a kid like me who lost his childhood.

Comment on this article below

Posted 27 February, 2012 in International Politics by

Related posts

  • Waiting to cross20th October 2011 Waiting to cross Zeina Ramadan shares her experiences of growing up in Nablus, Palestine
  • Palestinians should be the first to support the Syrians5th April 2012 Palestinians should be the first to support the Syrians Even while under oppressive Arab regimes, Arab people have remained faithful to Palestine, but, in light of this support, what have Palestinian citizens and more specifically the […]
  • As Palestinians Take the High Road…13th February 2012 As Palestinians Take the High Road… There is a story and a long road that every student in Palestine goes through to reach university. This challenge is not only academic. Of course, students have to work hard in high […]
  • Israel-Palestine: ‘The time for false mediation is over’3rd October 2011 Israel-Palestine: ‘The time for false mediation is over’ For all of President Obama's idealistic rhetoric, it falls to our European leaders to take action over the Middle East peace process
  • Palestinian Lost Ambitions13th February 2012 Palestinian Lost Ambitions At 28 years old, Amjad Sofan feels he has missed the train of education and, at this point in his life, will not be able to catch it again. Amjad is the second oldest son of the Sofan […]
  • Stories from the West Bank: A Curfew Day in the Camp13th February 2012 Stories from the West Bank: A Curfew Day in the Camp One morning while the rest of the family was sleeping except for my mother, I went to the kitchen to help her make breakfast.  We joked around for a while and my father was woken by my […]
  • The conduct of the Syria debate belies its importance9th December 2015 The conduct of the Syria debate belies its importance The way the politicians and the media have conducted themselves inappropriately in relation to Syria means we have failed the matter at hand
  • In memorial: Tom Hurndall12th January 2011 In memorial: Tom Hurndall Tom Hurndall, a Manchester Metropolitan University student, was shot and killed by an Israeli sniper in April 2003. Hurndall was a photographer, and a member of the International […]
  • Preview: Messages to Palestine event24th November 2016 Preview: Messages to Palestine event Three university societies: the University of Manchester Action Palestine society, BDS Campaign society and the Recognise Refugee Rights society will be hosting a day of solidarity with […]
  • Israel’s Response to the Palestinian UNESCO Bid17th November 2011 Israel’s Response to the Palestinian UNESCO Bid Responding to a legal and non-aggressive action by stepping up settlement construction displays how uninterested in the peace process Israel has become.
  • gtsipe

    Outstanding article Mohammed! Your written English is excellent as well. Thanks for sharing.