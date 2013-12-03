10 foodie Christmas gifts

Housemates, coursemates, teammates and not to mention family means lots of presents! Why not be savvy and do a secret Santa agreeing an amount to spend put all your names in a hat and pull out the person you buy for- they might not be your favourite person in the world but hey look at the money saving! These are 10 original foodie treats for under £10 to impress and surprise your secret santa!

Yoga-themed cookie cuttersFor the gym-bunny of your friends these cute cookie cutters come in poses from tree to warrier to downward facing dog perfect for baking after a workout.(£5.30 yummiyogi.com) Alternative Mince PiesDitch the mince pies and have chocolate instead! Hotel Chocolat have decided to opt for layers of salted caramel and praline instead of mince meat- nothing wrong with being different! (6.50 Hotel Chocolat) Twinings Festive InfusionCamomile blended with rooibos and pears this limited edition loose tea is a sure way to keep you feeling warm in Winter. (6.50 for a tin) World’s Hottest Chilli Powders in a MatchboxYour housemate thinks they can handle the heat? Let them show off their chilli proficiency with this mini set of 5 chilli powders. The set also comes with 4 chilli fact cards- water not included but probably necessary. (£5 notonthehighstreet.com) Make-Your-Own-Sausage KitYes, you read that right… Containing seasoning, 4m sausage casing, instructions and a piping bag all they need to do is buy 1.5g of minced meat and 20 sausages can be created. Not for the squeamish. (£8.99 lakeland.com) Pack of 5 Message Beanstalk SeedsPlant your beans like an ordinary plant and watch them grow with messages etched on the side of them a novelty gift with the element of surprise. (£3 notonthehighstreet.com) Fudge Kitchen Fudge Sauce DuoChocolate Fudge and Classic Toffee sauces ideal for topping over ice-cream, pancakes or stirring in hot chocolate. (£8.00 fudgekitchen.co.uk) Butler’s Grove Gift Bag with Santa’s Special Chutney and Rudolph RelishOne is a mixed fruit and sherry recipe whilst the other is a spicy, crunchy carrot-style relish for the condiment fan in your life. (£7.15 amazon.co.uk) I Could Eat a Horse Spaghetti MeasurerIt’s always difficult to know how much you need isn’t it? This handy measuring tool helps decide what portion size you would like man, woman, child if you’re only feeling peckish and horse if you’re ravenous as this portion is for four! (£9, notonthehighstreet.com) An Orange and alcoholYou had to give them something; you know they’ll enjoy the alcohol and the orange might counterbalance this slightly.