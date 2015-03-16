Trend report: SS15

Not sure what to wear as the weather starts to warm up? Sarah Kilcourse is here to help

The 70s

Perhaps the biggest and newest trend for the current season, it involves an influx of flares, platforms and boho dresses. The ‘70s is perfect for summer with light flowy fabrics, halter necks and sheers—this is a trend you can easily dip your toe into if you’re a bit unsure. On the high street, Topshop and Zara have a great offering of smock tops, button up skirts and platform heels that are sure to bring out your inner hippie..

The Midi Skirt

It’s been lingering around for a couple of seasons now and it’s time to embrace the more elegant midi skirt. Fitted tube midi skirts are perfect with a pair of heels or wedges; they flatter everyone and give you that Jessica Rabbit wiggle. Admittedly, in the heat you may prefer something looser and more floaty. With this style heels are your best friend as they will lengthen the legs. Perfect with a crop top or a tucked-in vest.

The Bucket Bag

Every season there is a defining accessory and for SS15 it is the bucket bag. They look fabulous worn across the body or in the crook of your arm, either way they are an easy way to update your look with one simple piece. And you can never have enough bags!

White

Over the past couple of seasons white has been getting some major press in the fashion world and the theme is set to continue. No, it is not the easiest colour to wear for obvious practicality reasons but it does look fantastic on everyone. An easy way in is white jeans or white shorts, or for the more adventurous, head-to-toe white is essential especially when paired with a beautiful summer glow.