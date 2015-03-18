Ask Adrienne

Dear Adrienne,

It’s now March and I refuse to let my coveted winter wardrobe go. Do you have any tips for adjusting my garms during this winter to spring transition?

The weather around this time of year is particularly unpredictable. Leaving the house without an umbrella, or wearing a skirt in gusty winds can prove fatal. Here are my four tips to help with that winter/spring transition:

1.Weather forecasts.

Having to lug around a heavy coat when the sun suddenly comes out is a pain in the arse. It’s time to stop envying those who have managed to be so well prepared with sunglasses and a light cardigan… while you haven’t. The answer is right at your fingertips (literally!). Checking the weather forecast in the morning can help avoid serious fashion mishaps. Nobody wants to be that girl wearing dusty pink ballerina flats in heavy rain. Although it might not always be accurate, it’s a good tool to gauge what exactly you can get away with.

2. Lighten up.

Enough about practicalities, let’s talk fashion. It’s time to replace your beloved woolly sweatshirts for a lighter option. Their comfort and warmth has guided you through the frostiness of Oxford Road but it’s time to move on now. Try layering a cami top with an oversized cardigan or cotton shirt to feel more summery. This bohemian and carefree flair is what spring is all about.

3. Brighten up.

Colour is a significant factor in the seasonal transition. The “rainbow effect” (going too bright too quickly) can sometimes shock the system; better to simply add in a pop of colour. Floral patterns are always a good call. Start by swapping your dark, bulky parka with a bright boyfriend or cocoon jacket. Pastels also work especially well this time of year.