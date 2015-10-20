Sport in the City: Fitness and Fight Festival

There’s more to sport in Manchester than City and United: With this week’s spotlight on the Fitness and Fight Festival

Over the course of the academic year, as well as paying close attention to and prioritising the progress and successes of our university’s very own societies, teams and campus sports, let our new Sport in the City feature tempt you into a very different sporting day out. Whether it’s a new sport, a team you’ve never heard of, or just an event that interests us, we hope that we will be able to entice you to explore the wide sporting variety that the city has to offer during your time studying at the University of Manchester.

In the spotlight this week: Fitness and Fight Festival

Well… what is it?

Described as an afternoon out which has something on offer for the whole family, the Fitness and Fight Festival is a weekend long event which aims to promote the benefits, importance and the integral role that fitness, nutrition and regular sporting activity should play in our lives. After the successful 2013 festival in Manchester, the first ever independent event showcasing all thing Mixed Martial Arts, 2015 is the year of Fitness and Fight and will play host to a number of different activities throughout the weekend. With over 60 live events taking place ranging from general fitness classes to natural bodybuilding competitions and Thai boxing, or simply just presentations from keynote speakers, Q&A sessions with those in the know and open discussions, there really is something for everybody. So no matter whether you are a fitness fanatic or just somebody still in desperate need of feeling refreshed after freshers week, the Fitness and Fight Festival could be more than just an afternoon out; it could be the start of a much healthier future.

How do I get there?

The Fitness and Fight Festival takes place at EventCity which is part of the Trafford Centre complex, 6.2 miles from the University of Manchester Students’ Union. Now, please don’t be alarmed as although it is not exactly round the corner, travelling to and from EventCity can be rather straightforward whichever mode of transport takes your fancy. Admittedly not easily accessible by Metrolink, it’s now time to finally get your money’s worth from your UniRider or even a Stagecoach Day Rider as the bus is the best way to reach your destination. The Trafford Centre high frequency bus service, the X50, can be caught from Stand K in Piccadilly Gardens and runs on average every 15 minutes, 7 days a week, as does the 250, which also takes the same route. Free parking is also available for anybody wishing to drive to the event.

How much does it cost to get in?

Inevitably because of the incredibly wide variety of exhibitions, demonstrations, advice, guidance and equipment on show amongst many other features, which tempt people to travel from far and wide to the festival, the Fitness and Fight Festival will cost a little bit more than your average afternoon out. Yet when you actually weigh up and consider the amount of individual features on offer, it could certainly prove to be money well spent. A weekend admission ticket for both days of the event will cost you £30, or a day ticket to either day of the festival is available for purchase at £20. All tickets are available through the official Fitness and Fight website: fitnessandfightfestival.com

What are the facilities like?

EventCity is essentially a box, a very large box, based in the outskirts of Manchester in Trafford. But whilst it may not look like much from the outside, it is what happens on the inside which has made it such an attractive location to host exhibitions, entertainment broadcasts and sporting events since its opening in late 2010. EventCity itself is part of the Trafford Centre shopping complex and the building is the second largest exhibition space outside of London with 28,000 sq. m. of space.

Tell me something I didn’t already know…

The last event attracted over 14,000 visitors over two days with event participation during the festival totalling 2,500 competitors and with 120 different stands. And although the special guests for the 2015 edition of the Fitness and Fight festival have still yet to be announced, expect to see some of the leading fitness guru’s as well as some of the biggest motivators and industry influencers in the business make an appearance during the festival. So if you’re in need of some words of wisdom, inspiration or just eager to see what all the fuss is about, you’re certainly in the right company.

Finally, when can I see this in action?

The 2015 Fitness and Fight Festival takes place on the weekend of Saturday 24th to Sunday 25th October from 10am till 5pm and for more information, visit their website.

If you have any requests for local teams, sports or events taking place in Manchester, or if you wish to be involved, please email us at: sports@mancunion.com.