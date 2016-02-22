From Afghanistan to Manchester: A refugee’s story

Student, author, and refugee activist Gulwali Passarlay joins Current Affairs Editor Joe C. Evans in conversation, discussing his journey to Britain, the reaction to his work, and the misrepresentation of Islam

Sat over his lunch in the corner of Christie’s Bistro, Gulwali Passarlay could pass for a member of university staff or a city worker retiring for lunch. Aged 21, his demeanour gives the impression of someone far older while his formal attire is likewise deceptive in ascertaining his youth. Despite his ambiguous appearance, Passarlay is, like us, another student of the university—currently in his third year studying Politics and Philosophy—albeit a student with an incredible story.

Aged 12, Passarlay’s mother paid traffickers $8,000 to smuggle him out of his native Afghanistan. This followed the death of five family members, including his father, grandfather and uncle, at the hands of US forces during the invasion of Afghanistan. He has spoken frankly about his family’s involvement with the Taliban, with whom his uncle was affiliated prior to his death. However, the decision to flee came when the Taliban began pressuring him and his mother into working as suicide bombers in their attacks on US troops.

His mother’s decision that he should depart from Afghanistan set in motion a year of constant travelling. He covered 20,000km and was separated from his brother—a separation only rectified upon Passarlay arriving in England. During this period he was forced to jump from trains, risk drowning crossing the Mediterranean and, finally, arrive in Calais via a banana truck.

Upon arriving in Britain he was—due to his deceptively old appearance—told by Kent authorities that he was too old to be taken into foster care. Wrongly assuming the 13-year-old Passarlay to be 16, it would be another three years before he would be placed under the care of the state. Following this he gained ten GCSEs before going to college and completing A-Levels, resulting in his incredible journey to the University of Manchester.

Upon greeting Passarlay he almost immediately begins speaking, seriously but welcomingly, about his relationship with journalists. “When people ask me the same questions that is frustrating, especially if I am repeating myself all the time. You can get the whole story online or on my blog. Journalists will often say ‘yes but I want to hear it from you’.”

I ask him precisely what it is that journalists regularly hone in on, an offer to give his complaint some context, which he takes up. “The main example is my journey—the basics. I don’t mind giving a summary but then asking details, because I’ve said it so many times, becomes incredibly stressful. It also becomes very upsetting repeating things when I just want to move on. If you want to read it then read the book.”

It is an issue with which you can only sympathise with the activist and author. In October Passarlay’s book The Lightless Sky was published, a depiction of his odyssey from shepherding cattle in the fields of Afghanistan to safety in Britain. With this in mind Passarlay comments: “Sometimes journalists are lazy, especially the bigger ones. They are sometimes only interested in using me to tick boxes and I don’t like that. They say we have spoken to a refugee but they don’t take your words into consideration. They only want you to say what they want to hear.”

A discomfort surrounding media attention is understandable given the inconsistencies depicting the plight of migrants in recent months. Taking this into consideration, I wondered whether Passarlay was concerned about his personal history being commodified through his book.

“There are so many refugees and asylum seekers who don’t want to talk to the media because they don’t want to be labelled as refugees or asylum seekers,” he replies. “I am pleased that I am able to be a voice for the millions of people, but again I feel a lot of responsibility on my shoulders.”

His characteristically rapid delivery stops for a second before adding: “Sometimes it gets frustrating but then the whole point is that people are informed and educated so going that extra mile is worth it.”

His preoccupation with his responsibility is only exemplified by the increasing profile Passarlay is garnering. The night before our interview he had returned from France where he had visited the Jungle and appeared on late night French television. The day after we sat down he would again be leaving Manchester to fly out to Denmark to give lectures and more interviews.

His depiction of the Jungle is a deeply moving one. “I went to film for French TV there and I couldn’t help but cry. It is so sad. It is inhumane the conditions that they have there and for me to be able to come back and talk about it helps at least generate more sympathy.”

Given the fluctuating sensibility towards migrants in previous months, I am keen to hear the reaction to Passarlay. As with almost every answer he gives, his response is enthusiastic. Despite his harrowing experiences he rarely strays from positive outlook.

“The majority of the time it is positive and people are nice. My belief is that the majority of the people are sympathetic. They show solidarity and are humane.”

His book, in particular, has been met with a warm response. “I have been lucky since the book publication in October. I have been to 30 to 40 literary festivals and conversation events; for example, I went to Chatham House. That was amazing because I have always wanted to go and be in the audience. I was invited to be on a panel with a guy who used to be work in the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights [Pia Oberoi].”

His bravery, however, seems not to have deserted him upon his arrival in the UK and he is unflinching in illuminating the more difficult circumstances his status bring him into contact with. “Sometimes I go to places where people are there just to challenge me which I like, I don’t care, I like being challenged.

“Sometimes people are very offensive without knowing me or without reading the book and they just want to make a point.”

Undeterred, he again puts on a positive spin: “There is a famous saying that if you don’t want to be criticised say nothing, do nothing and be nothing, so even though I don’t like criticism sometimes I have to just take it.”

The US is one location that Passarlay dwells upon in negative terms. During his first trip to the US after the New Year he says that he experienced ignorance unlike anything he had experienced in Europe. “I realised how lucky we are in Britain in the sense that we are very civilised. The majority of people there just don’t get it, even their media. Journalists will ask such stupid questions and I just thought, ‘Seriously, that is how ignorant you are?’”

I wondered aloud whether geographical detachment from the current refugee crisis is to blame for this streak of ignorance to which he refers.

“It is not just on this issue—it is on lots of issues. Some of the American people only see America as the whole world for them. I think that distance has something to do with it but then America has 11 million undocumented migrants, and there are one hundred thousand unaccompanied children whose futures are unknown.

“I don’t accept any excuse that if you are American you have some right to be racist or ignorant. I mean there are ignorant people everywhere but I think in the UK, especially within the media, people are a lot more intelligent.”

Despite Passarlay’s affirming view of the United Kingdom, the political landscape also flirts with the far right. I ask him whether the rise of UKIP, and their anti-immigration rhetoric, dampens his love for his adopted home. “For me those politicians play on people’s emotions. It is okay; it is good to have a wide spectrum and wide perspectives in politics.

“I think in Britain we have about 70 million people. You will always have a minority there—so a million, for example, voted for UKIP. It’s not a big deal, 69 million didn’t.”

Passarlay is a member of the Labour Party and has debated a number of times with UKIP’s immigration spokesperson, an opportunity he says, “would be really hard in most parts of the world.” Given his affiliation to the Labour Party I ask him whether he thinks they are the best suited to furthering the cause of refugees and migrants like himself.

“I think, probably, that Labour is better suited to solving the refugee crisis but I think it is not a British issue it is a global issue. We all need to engage with it in a humane way.”

He also states that he feels the response to the refugee crisis is not representative of Europe’s political outlook. “The Calais Jungle should not exist and it is a shame for Britain, it is a shame for France, and it is a shame for Europe. It does not represent Europe; it does not represent our values. Those human beings need dignity and respect.”

Despite his Labour membership, Passarlay is keen not to be drawn into a discussion about party politics: “I think Labour and the Conservatives should work together to find realistic solutions as to how Britain can play its part. Not only taking its fair share of refugees from Europe but also doing more to resolve conflicts rather than sending soldiers and bombing—which does not help.”

The issue of his home and its current status is something which visibly moves him. “In Afghanistan Britain spent 40 billion pounds, 500 soldiers lost their lives, and 200 were injured. Why? For what? For whom? Afghanistan is not a better place. I would be very happy to be in Afghanistan and live my life, even if I am poor, and be with my family.”

Passarlay refuses to avoid laying some of the blame for this at the doorstep of Western foreign policy. “The issue is the Western governments and the NATO member states will not acknowledge the failings in Afghanistan. There is a double standard. Germany wants to send Afghans back. Of course we should show solidarity with the Syrians. They are at conflict and in civil war and we should welcome them but so are Afghans. Afghans have been leaving and fleeing for the last twenty years.

“The reality is that Afghanistan is worse than what it was in 2001 in terms of security and peace. We cannot wash our hands from that responsibility. Millions of people have been killed as a result of our foreign policy either partly or completely. To say it has nothing to do with us is unrealistic and immoral.”

It’s a topic that disturbs Passarlay and he finishes with a light, if unconvincing laugh. “Maybe we have got too political,” he jokes.

Islam is a driving force in Passarlay’s life. He attributes much of the strength that has carried him this far to his faith. “I think on this journey with all the obstacles and the brutality I faced, two things kept me going: hope and faith. I think my morality mainly comes from faith and my understanding of Islam.”

Misrepresentation of Islam then is something that deeply upsets him, a question I ask in relation to the Paris attacks in November. “Of course. When I went to the 9/11 museum in New York I couldn’t help but be emotional and cry because that tragic incident shouldn’t have happened, but to know that it was done in the name of my religion is a very disgusting feeling. I take it very personally.”

While his religion being misrepresented by people acting in its name sickens him, so too does the labelling of his faith. “What makes me even more angry is when the West labels all Muslims with the same brush. That is why a lot of Muslims feel isolated and that is why they feel joining the Islamic State is the way forward. They don’t feel British enough, they don’t feel French enough, they don’t feel European enough. The way the European policy has been, I see the war on terror as a war on Islam. That is a problem.”

His opinions on how to avoid this, however, come not from governmental intervention, but from personal kindness he alludes to as lacking in representations and engagement with Muslim people.

“Muslim people should not be given special consideration; we should just treat them as a part of society,” he says, “We are sitting here and you are not telling me I am British-Afghan, or Afghan-British, or Muslim. I am just a person; I am a student like you. I don’t think the labelling helps, we are just people.”

Given his experiences in Britain, Passarlay stresses that he would love more Afghans to be able to be educated in Britain. “I would love for Afghans to be able to come to Britain, to be able to come to Manchester to study. To become leaders, to become educators, to become academics. I would love Britain to become an education hub.”

“We should move away from this idea that when people come to Britain they will not leave, they will stay here. Why do we have this mentality when Britain is this great place? I mean, people haven’t seen the weather yet, but if you want to contribute, if you want to work, you should be able to. We need to be more open and people should be able to come and experience.”

Manchester particularly holds a special place in Passarlay’s heart. “I think Manchester is the place to be. Sometimes I think it is faith in fate that brought me here. I think to myself sometimes that this little boy who used to be a shepherd in the mountains of Afghanistan now has the opportunity to sit around a cabinet table.”

While he is aware of his incredible journey he is determined to take full advantage of his opportunities. Asked whether he finds the time to put his feet up, he tells me that it is rare that he gets the chance to. Likewise, when he speaks about his degree he is determined that he be treated as a student first and that his activism should not be considered within his studies which he says are his “first priority.”

With his graduation looming he is making plans for what to do next. “The plan after my studies is to do some internships and work at the UN refugee agency because issue of refugees is not going to go away soon.

“I really want to learn about government and governance from a practical level. When I go back to Afghanistan in the next eight to ten years I would like to get involved with the government and play my part in the peace process.”

He is tired, clearly exhausted from his excursions the night before, and so, on hearing of his plans for the future I thank him for his time. After taking some photographs around the university—during which he says that the Whitworth Hall courtyard in summer is his favourite place in the university—he leaves me by saying: “When I see the sign ‘Welcome to Manchester’ I feel like I am at home.” Wishing me luck for my studies he returns to Christie’s.

While his parting words are a reminder of the kindness Passarlay is keen to promote, I cannot help but dwell on his recollection of returning from France the evening before. “When I arrived from France I was questioned by the immigration officer. It’s sad but being a refugee, being a Muslim, being an Afghan doesn’t help.”

It is a seemingly throwaway statement for Passarlay, but it leaves a sour taste to hear him so speak so frankly about this kind of experience. It seems sad that he is resigned to the inevitability of facing that scrutiny and it highlights the value of the work he does.

The need for the contribution of people like Passarlay is certainly nowhere near over. That said, his insatiable thirst to improve things is a warm light at the heart of a seemingly cold and contentious crisis.

Gulwali Passarlay’s book The Lightless Sky: An Afghan Refugee Boy’s Journey of Escape to A New Life in Britain (Atlantic Books), written with Nadene Ghouri, was published in October and is available online or in all good bookshops.

