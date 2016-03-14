The case for a Men’s Officer

The Mancunion

As another year’s Students’ Union Executive Team elections come and go, it appears that yet again an opportunity has been missed for the creation of an officer whose role it is to represent men and men’s issues in the Students’ Union. This is something that needs to be created in order for men’s issues to be truly represented on the Executive Team.

From the outset, I would like to point out that I am not denying the need for a Women’s Officer. I am simply saying that there also needs to be a Men’s Officer. It is not fair or even equitable in the slightest that men’s issues are left floating in the ether in the hope that some other Exec Officer will actually care about them. This must stop, we need true representation for both men and women on our executive team.

Whilst researching this for this piece I came across an article written in opposition to a Men’s Officer by Helen Stevenson in 2013 in this same publication, and I would like to deal with a point she raises in her article.

Helen notes that men are vastly overrepresented. This is true, to some extent. I—in fact, no one—could deny that men are represented more than women in most areas of society. However, this does not ring true with our previous executive team, out of the eight roles available, only two were occupied by men. If we exclude the role of Women’s Officer, which it would be extremely difficult for a man to hold, this means that around 29% of the executive team, who are supposed to represent the entire student population, are women. To put this into perspective, 44% of the university population are male. Now, I do not plan on claiming that there is a need for a 50/50 gender split on the Executive Team, nor that women are incapable of representing men. I imagine that myriad factors mean that men are less inclined to run for Executive Team positions. However, I am firmly of the view that the inclusion of Men’s Officer would go a long way to rebalance the gender parity on the Executive Team.

In spite of this, the representation issue is not my main reason for a Men’s Officer. It appears that one of the main duties of the Women’s Officer is to raise awareness of the issues facing women. These are very wide ranging and for the purposes of this article I have put them into two categories: crime and welfare.

Firstly, crime issues; our previous Women’s Officer did some great work to raise awareness of women’s issues within the University through her ‘Reclaim The Night’ march. It is true that women are the overwhelming majority of victims of sexual offences; the statistics make for sad reading as women are around five times more likely to be the victim of a sexual assault than a man. However, let us not forget the 0.4% of men that are victims. These people are currently unrepresented in Students’ Unions across the country. A Men’s Officer could raise awareness of these issues and go some way to get rid of the stigma that men face when complaining of a sexual offence. This is a real issue; I imagine that the true number of men sexually assaulted might be much higher, but men are less inclined to come forward for feeling emasculated. There has been a lot of effort put into encouraging female victims to come forward, now we need to make a start on encouraging men too.

Moreover, the ‘Reclaim the Night’ march should have been extended. Why only focus on sexual offences? Why not extend the ambit of the march to cover all forms of violence which happen on the streets of Manchester at night? If we work this purely off a statistical basis, men are more likely to be the victims of violence than women, yet there is no mention of this in anything connected with the ‘Reclaim the Night’ march. Perhaps if we had a Men’s Officer on the Executive Team then the march might not have only focused on sexual violence perpetrated against women.

Secondly, welfare issues. There has been a relatively large amount of press and several campaigns which directly target the issues of men’s mental health. In order to try to raise awareness of the alarming gender disparity I would like to draw people’s attention to one statistic I find particularly alarming: Men are three and a half times more likely to commit suicide than women. A Men’s Officer could go some way to bringing more attention to these issues within the student community. It is important to get rid of the stigma attached to mental health for all genders. However, at present, there are two people who are tasked with this job—the Wellbeing and Women’s Officers. These people, who happened to both be women in the last year, therefore do not go very far to help reduce the stigma attached to men’s mental health.

Our Students’ Union needs a Men’s Officer to ensure men’s issues are truly represented. I know that this one article will probably not change the minds of many people. They will tell me to check my privilege, insult me, or tell me to ‘man up’. These are the sort of perceptions we need to change. I am not saying that women do not need representation, but that men also need it. Men have issues which bear a resemblance to those which women face. There must be something done to help change the perceptions that society holds. I fervently believe the only way to make a real inroad into bringing down these perceptions is through the creation of the position of a Men’s Officer.

  • You know who

    Given that the current and re-elected education officer was rejoicing at the fact that there is no straight white males in the exec team, and another exec officer not responding to emails about activism for the wider inclusion of working class boys into university education, the idea if a men’s officer will never even be discussed seriously. (Facebook posts that have been saved for future reference, because we all know the exec team likes censorship and just deletes things that makes them look bad – as happened with the Facebook post cancelling a speaker coming to the Union)

    On the other hand, I dont think we need a men’s officer, because crime and welfare should not be turned into a race/ sex issue. It shouldn’t be addressed from that angle. But however, such ideas like men’s officer should be up for discussion – which wont happen, which brings me back to my original point.

  • J

    Seeing as this article is mostly about the exec I’m going to talk about the exec. I think that one statistic in the article is so telling – 44% of the University are men. 6% is a huge percentile. Yet professional manipulators continue to peddle many myths which they benefit from, rather than the truth which is markedly more measured. Frankly fighting this battle over whether there is a men’s officer or not etc. isn’t even necessary because the mentality of these people (perfectly exemplified by the exec’s reaction to the ‘most diverse’ exec ever – if you remove men from the equation that is) has actually become regressive. Just like feminism which in a really rather incredibly fashion, managed to veer off so hard from that well lit, nicely paved, straight road they were on to some dirt path with swamp water up to their hub caps and mosquitoes picking at their skin, this will do the same. It may take people a while for people to realise, but this identity based divisive realpolitik being used to wage some form of quasi-class warfare against everyone who is perceived as an ‘oppressor’, ain’t going to wash. They’re in for a cold, sharp, shock once they realise that in the real world people don’t care about who you are or what your life story is or what a beautiful, twisted snowflake you are, they care about how well you can do the job they give you and how much you can, ultimately, benefit them. Once they realise that hard truth, can’t stop weeping about how much it discriminates against their [insert ‘diverse’ attribute here], fail in life and blame it all on discrimination all of this will come back to bite their underbelly, softened by too long tanning in the sizzling heat of their own egos.

