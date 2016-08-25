Manchester RAG win ‘RAG of the Year’

Manchester RAG, the fundraising arm of University of Manchester’s Students’ Union, has won four awards at the National Student Fundraising Awards, including RAG of the Year.

The other awards collected on the night included ‘Rising RAG of the Year’, ‘RAG Team of the Year’, and ‘Best Campaign’ for the Time of the Month campaign, launched this February to collect and distribute sanitary products to homeless women in Manchester.

While the final total of last year’s fundraising is yet to be announced, it is known already that they rose far more than last year’s total of £220,000, with the total already over £415,000.

Manchester RAG, one of the oldest societies at the Union, is run by students who as their website states are “bound together by the mutual desire to raise money for charity and make a difference in people’s lives”. The team raise money each year through student-led fundraising campaigns and help any student projects that ask for it, their most successful campaigns including Jailbreak, Lost, Beerfest and Bogle.

Megan Robertson last year’s chair spoke to The Mancunion about what these awards meant to the team: “Last year we didn’t win any awards and were placed in the back at the corner so we made it our mission as a team to go back this year and make a name for ourselves – and we definitely did that”.

Robertson added that she wanted to “personally thank Jo and Luke and all the SU staff that help us each and every day, every fantastic committee member and of course all the wonderful students and staff that fundraise for great causes every year”.

If you want to be involved in RAG this year you still have time to be on the committee. Roles include coordinating projects from climbing the Himalayas to a Brazil jungle trek. More information can be found here: http://bit.ly/2bDnhqH