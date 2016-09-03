COMPETITION: The English Open Snooker

Feelin lucky punk? It’s competition time, and you could win tickets to watch snooker’s English Open in Manchester. Just answer this one question for a chance.

Snooker’s top stars will be in Manchester in October for the new English Open—and here’s your chance to win tickets!

The world ranking event is the first of the new Home Series tournaments and is set to feature many of the sport’s leading players, including Mark Selby, Judd Trump, and Neil Robertson. Any player who wins all four Home Series events will win a massive £1 million bonus!

The English Open will run from October 10 to 16 at Event City, next to the Trafford Centre. The tournament will feature 128 players, with all of them needing to win seven matches to claim the prestigious trophy.

Tickets are already on sale, and start at just £10—fantastic value to see the top green baize stars. For details see www.worldsnooker.com/tickets

Here’s the opportunity for three lucky winners to receive a pair of tickets to all sessions of the first two days of the tournament, giving you the chance to see all 128 players in action and enjoy the atmosphere! For a chance to win just answer this easy question:

How many pockets does a standard snooker table have?

a) 4

b) 6

c) 8

To enter, email your answer to sports@mancunion.com with ‘English Open Snooker Competition’ as the subject header – or tweet us at @MANCUNION_SPORT.

Good luck!