Festival: Latitude

Situated just a couple of hours from London in the Suffolk countryside, Latitude festival was a slice of paradise. Besides boasting perhaps the strongest line-up of this festival season, the festival also featured art installations and raves in the woods, a wild swimming lake, a literary tent, comedy tent as well as dance and theatre stages. While Latitude may have a reputation for being the ‘Waitrose’ of festivals, it struck the perfect balance between music and a broad diversity of other activities that left us wishing we could wake up and do it again. Aided by perfect weather from start to finish, this felt about as far away from Reading as it’s possible to get.

Friday began with a talk by Toby L and Tim Dellow of Transgressive Records. The duo talked us through the story of their label, from its humble inception, pressing limited runs of seven inch vinyl, to becoming one of the most successful independent labels to date. Over the years, Transgressive have championed acts from the Mystery Jets, to Regina Spektor, to Foals, to Songhoy Blues, to most recent signing Lets Eat Grandma. The Q&A spoke to the small but attentive audience and covered advice on setting up a label and the issues faced by small independent labels. The talk was hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens, who expertly kept the talk informal, but revealing.

Both Huw and Transgressive recommend watching Let’s Eat Grandma next at the Sunrise Arena, a recommendation that did not disappoint. A home coming show of sorts, the tent was packed out with an eager crowd. I was pleasantly surprised how good the show was; the music really worked live, with punchier electronic beats coming across much more than on record. The pair had a really kooky stage presence, involving eerily childlike clapping routines and lying motionless on the floor. I was surprised how dance-soaked some of their music was, and would love to see them explore this further on future albums. The girls are only sixteen and seventeen, and clearly have great things ahead of them.

Changing tack slightly, we took shelter from the beating sun in the literature tent to catch a talk on healthy eating by Madaleine Shaw. Madaleine discussed how our health and our happiness are more intertwined than we realise. Over in the Film tent, a showing of Florence Welch’s The Odyssey became the epicentre of the festival as news spread that Florence (of Florence and the Machine) was introducing the film herself. Surprisingly shy in real life, she explained some themes of the film, and bashfully apologised ‘for all the nudity’. Having not seen the film before, I was impressed how well it linked the tracks of the album together.

Ducking out of the film early, we caught HANA’s set in the miniature DIY Alcove stage. HANA is the key member of Grimes’ backing band, and her music certainly had strong elements of early Grimes. It would certainly be unfair to simply categorise her as this though, she’s an artist in her own right and her music was fantastic.

Al Murray brought his slightly crude pub landlord persona to the comedy tent. Tearing into the rather middle-class Latitude crowd, he had the whole audience in stitches and was my personal favourite comedy act of the weekend. Over at the Obelisk arena, Father John Misty opted to carry on the comedy, combining the sharp witty lyrics from his recent album I Love You, Honeybear with overly dramatic gesticulation and ironic selfie-taking.

Following Father John Misty, Beirut proceeded to play an atmospheric set as the sun was setting. The beautiful brassy warmth on tracks like ‘Santa Fe’ and ‘East Harlem’ sent chills down your spine. Despite its simplicity, the set really was something special, and I can not recommend them enough.

Friday night’s headliner was The Maccabees, playing their first and only (they have since broken up!) headline slot. Its good to see Latitude championing British acts, and giving bands like the Maccabees a leg up rather than just booking regular arena players to headline. Even though they don not have the largest back catalogue of hits, the music was well received by the crowd. Early hits (that seemed to all feature in TV show The Inbetweeners) sent portions of the crowd into a frenzy. The band even played rare fan favourite Toothpaste Kisses, a rarity that definitely has not been brought out the last few times I have seen them play. However I do doubt whether the Maccabees are true headline material; they are a bit too bashful and timid. Maybe it’s just me, but I feel a headline act needs to know how to build up the crowd in such a way that deserve to stand out on the bill.

Saturday

Nothing blasts away a hangover like a swim in a freezing cold lake. Following that refreshing blast, we headed to the comedy tent after to see musical comedian Reggie Watts. Perhaps it was my grogginess from last night, but Watt’s set really failed to impress. I’m a fan of obscure comedy, but this seemed a little far off the spectrum. Thankfully the comedians that followed, Hal Cruttenden and Felicity Ward, made up for it and brought the atmosphere back into the tent.

Over at the Lake Stage, Danish prodigies Liss played what became one of the sets of the weekend. While they are relatively unknown, this group are surely on course to be the stars of the future. Despite their unassuming slightly dorky looks, the group recently signed to XL, and sound like a modern interpretation of early Prince. Their set list did not feature one bad song, and had an infectious groove snaking throughout the set.

Back at the Film and Music tent, a talk by Louis Theroux saw the tent packed out, with a queue snaking out of the door to get in. The format of the talk saw Louis chat with his school friend Adam Buxton. Topics ranged from Louis’ thoughts on festivals, through discussion about his upcoming scientology documentary, before finishing with some rather incriminating home videos. As a long-term fan of Louis’ documentaries, it was great to be able to listen to the slightly gawky man in the flesh.

Normally a man of few words, joyous woops from Kurt Vile in between songs suggested he was having fun. Once an artist of more niche appeal, Vile’s stoner rock is starting to see him move up festival bills and fill out tents. Tracks from recent album B’lieve I’m Goin’ Down were aplenty, from the swaggering banjo line of ‘I’m an Outlaw’, through to the more electric ‘Dust Bunnies’. However it was the driving psychedelic swirls of ‘Wakin On a Pretty Daze’ that elevated the crowd to another plane.

Ohio rockers The National headlined Saturday night of the festival. The band have a strong connection to Latitude, and are the first act in the festival’s history to have headlined twice, the last time of which they had their instruments stolen just prior to performing. Charging into ‘Don’t Swallow the Cup’ from last album Trouble Will Find Me, the band played a career spanning set that incorporated music from all six of their albums. It was a good performance, but I have doubts as to whether The National has enough diversity in their music to convincingly headline festivals. I would say I am a fan of the band, up to a certain extent, but before an hour was up felt I had seen enough. The band did inject some energy back into their set with a guest appearance by CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry for an emotive duet on the lamenting ‘I Need My Girl’.

We opted to leave the National early to catch Gold Panda at the Sunrise area. Good Luck and Do Your Best has become one of our favourite albums of the summer, and Gold Panda manages to perfectly weave together strands of it into a captivating live set. The crowd were a bit of let down, full of pissed up teenagers chanting over the top of certain tracks, but not even that could spoil the music.

Sunday’s line up was a more laid back, so we took a slower start to the day of another swim in the lake, followed by a talk by Professor Tim Spector at the Wellcome Trust Hub in the Faraway Forest. The talk proved to be a very interesting discussion on the links between our mood on our gut health, including a debunking of the effects of several foods and diets. The abundance of talks and other entertainment at the festival massively enhanced it. Even the most ardent live music fan can get tired after 3 days of sonic barrage, so these other activities proved the perfect rest bite that actually allowed you to enjoy the music more

As the temperature hit the highest it had been all weekend, Michael Kiwanuka took to the main stage looking as cool as a cucumber in aviator shades. Whilst his guitar ballads were not the most interesting music, the tracks from his new album Love and Hate were perfectly suited to the scorching heat of the Obelisk Arena. The music perfectly captured the mood of the slumbered crowd, many of whom were relaxing on the floor or snoozing in any bit of shade they could find. It’s on sizzling hot days like this that Latitude comes into its own, its laid back vibe offering some escapism and relaxation, which definitely does not exist in some of the much larger festivals.

While the crowds surged to see Bill Bailey, we instead headed to the Literary tent for a talk by Guardian editors on whistle-blowing and the press. It was fascinating to hear about the whistle-blowing process from an inside perspective of journalists, and the high level of secret communication they have to use to protect the whistle-blowers. The sobering talk and Q&A that followed revealed the extent of the threat to liberty that whistle-blowers expose.

While the festival may have been drawing to a close, a hotly anticipated set by M83 on Obelisk stage kept the momentum going. While a lot of the crowd were seemingly only there for the ‘Made in Chelsea Song’, I was more excited to hear material from their excellent new album Junk.

With the sun setting on Latitude for the final time, the French group played a set that largely focused on their hit album Hurry Up We’re Dreaming, with some choice cuts from Junk. The obvious hits in the forms of the energetic ‘Midnight City’ and ‘Reunion’ initially got the crowd moving. I was surprised to hear outings of the slower and intricate ‘Wait’ and ‘Outro’. The band had a fantastic energy, sharing vocal duties and getting the audience involved. Guest vocalist Mai Lan came on to sing on the closing track ‘Go!’ and closed the show in style.

Certainly the biggest name on the line up, New Order were a safe pair of hands to close the festival on the Sunday night. While I was sceptical, having seen the band surely play one of the least engaging sets at Glastonbury this year, this was thankfully at the other end of the spectrum. The band tore thorough a set that was packed full of hits such as ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, ‘Blue Monday’ and ‘Temptation’, that rather predictably sent the crowd going mental. I was impressed how new tracks like ‘Tutti Frutti’ and ‘Singularity’ from this years album Music Complete fitted seamlessly alongside the older classics. Normally moody and miserable, New Order were clearly enjoying themselves, repeatedly praising the crowd and throwing themselves into the music with an impressive gusto. As the band came on for rapturously received encore of ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’, you could not help but feel that this show, and this festival, was done right.

9/10.