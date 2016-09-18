Interview: Twin Atlantic

The opportunity to see Twin Atlantic—a favourite band of mine—perform in an intimate setting was an opportunity I leapt at almost embarrassingly fast. The setting in question was the HMV store in the Arndale. Having seen Twin Atlantic before, I was intrigued as to how the show would translate onto the temporary stage erected at the back of the store, amongst the racks of albums and cashier desks.

The performance and following album signing was off the back of the Scottish four-piece’s latest album GLA; a gritty and refreshingly raw record named in homage to their hometown Glasgow. Listening to tracks such as ‘No Sleep’ and ‘Ex El’, it’s understandable that you might question how the band could truly bring the album to life in such a restrictive venue.

Within seconds, however, they had set the scene with opening track ‘Gold Elephant: Cherry Alligator’. It’s loud, it’s explosive, it’s an immediate departure from the polished pop-rock anthems of previous album, Great Divide.

When I asked about the drive behind this transition from the tracks that had seen Twin Atlantic burst into mainstream success, drummer Craig Kneale nodded, “It probably does sound like a departure, but for us it was about getting back to doing what we really loved and making music for ourselves again.

“We lost that a little bit, because we were thinking about what people wanted to hear,” he confessed, “but once you start to do that it gets a bit diluted.”

GLA is anything but diluted. Uncompromising, unashamed and unapologetically fierce, this is an album that has a lot to say and a refusal to go unheard. It’s messy and it’s volatile, but it’s not chaotic. Quite simply, it works.

This was reflected in the recording process, for which the band had Jacknife Lee come in to produce. “He turned everything on its head,” laughed Kneale. “He kind of tries to confuse you. He wants to keep you on your toes. But it definitely works for the songs we were trying to write.”

There’s a definite edginess to GLA that was echoed when, minutes into their set, vocalist Sam McTrusty stepped down from the stage, removed the barrier separating us from them and beckoned us closer, despite the unimpressed faces of security. We, of course, followed orders and the rest of the set was enjoyed at ‘pretty sure that’s Sam’s spit on my face’ proximity. I was instantly made aware of the power of such an intimate set; that connection between fans and a band is too often lost with success. But gone are the days of untouchable Rock Gods. What fans want now is connection, and we got it.

Dancing between the chants of ‘The Chaser’ and the almost desperate cries of ‘No Sleep’, McTrusty’s performance was a diverse display of his talent. In brief moments of intensity he transported us to a place where only he and the microphone he clung to existed, before tossing it from him and opening up, encapsulating the room once again. One of the most memorable elements however, is the rawness of Sam’s voice that breathes a vulnerability into songs like ‘Mothertongue’ that I just can’t get enough of.

But while the frontman captured our senses with his brilliant stage presence, he by no means cast a shadow over Kneale, guitarist Barry McKenna or Ross McNae on bass. Each of them delivered with determined energy and a unique honesty that defines this band. What is obvious to anyone watching is that Twin Atlantic is a band who are where they want to be; they’re comfortable and genuinely happy to be performing these songs.

“We were writing music that we weren’t fully passionate about,” Kneale explained truthfully. “It’s a bit heavier and a bit weirder, but that’s what we’ve always liked.”

What they like is what is truly at the core of this album. “The only goal was to make us happy” the band’s account tweeted on the day of the release and it is clear that in order to achieve this, they took a very personal approach this time around. Not only has the album drawn inspiration from their home in Glasgow, but the club in which the video for ‘The Chaser’ was filmed was actually the venue in which the band played their first show as a foursome. “That was cool. We picked it for that reason, and it was our friend from since the beginning of the band that filmed the video too.”

Essentially, GLA is a record about who Twin Atlantic are and where they come from. It’s a record about identity and about home. Their home may be Glasgow, but if GLA has proved anything, it’s that this is exactly where they belong.