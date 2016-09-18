The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

The Japan Review

”It was yakitori, a long open flame grill, the soaring fire reflected in the beads of sweat that adorned the grillmans forehead like a crown. Fred said he looked like Charles Bronson”

By

Photo: Freddie Hill
Photo: Freddie Hill

Caught a train to Kanazawa up on the coast. Went to dinner at this cheap neighborhood, served by the oldest waitress in Asia. She could have been 100. When she watched TV she stood maybe 15cm from the screen, blind as a two bats, but she still killed it though. Had a katsu curry, looked a bit iffy but was hearty. Katsu curry is famous in Kanazawa, or so said our host at the guesthouse. Had prawn tempura on the side, good crunch, lovely batter. Fish market tomorrow. The perks of being by the sea.

Two outstanding meals today.

Walked around the samurai district in the morning, worked up an appetite, went to this big indoor fish and general market, a few meat stalls, a few veg plus intermittent restaurants. They were more or less all serving rice bowls with sashimi on top. We chose one with a little queue and wrote our names on this waiting list. Shown to counter table.

Finally got that tuna I’ve been searching for, it’s all I’ve wanted to eat since being here. It was like having the harshest most tongue wrenching thirst finally quenched. I paid maybe £16 and got a generous bowl. The tuna was arranged in a subtle spectrum of fat content going from pink to a deeper red, like a magical fishy rainbow. Started on one side and worked towards that lean goodness, I felt drunk after the last few bites, so good, wasabi dabbing little soy bath, just letting it dip its toes in the sauce.

That meal was also about the little things, like it had the best miso soup of the trip so far, developing my understanding and taste for miso, it’s kind of incomparable, and I’ve only come to it later in life. The tray also came with what we considered to be pudding, a little rectangle of green jelly, maybe lime.

Dinner. We were going to go this ramen craft beer place that I had spotted, sat down and one beer was ¥1000. I’m always sheepish about walking in and straight out of a place but in a pinch, sometimes, gotta do it. Fred led the charge. Walked back up the street. How do you window shop a restaurant? The one we chose was full so we had to wait, it was yakitori, a long open flame grill, the soaring fire reflected in the beads of sweat that adorned the grillmans forehead like a crown. Fred said he looked like Charles Bronson. Asahi in those tall frothy glasses being chinked with fervour. It was definitely one of those ‘we’ve arrived’ inklings.

Sat down and got shown this insane menu with pictures, translations and pronunciations of the Japanese for the dishes. We had warmed up a little now with our language skills, Fred shouts across the bar, ‘SUMASEN!!’ (excuse me) Old lady screams back, ‘HAI!!!’ (yes) Freddie stands on the counter and roars, ‘HARAMI O ONEGAI SHIMASU!!!!’ (pork diaphragm please) old lady picks up a megaphone, blue in the face, and bellows back ‘HAI!!!!’ (yep). we had like six different sticks, hen chicken, tender chicken with spring onion, diaphragm, beef cutlet fried in batter, pork chitterlings, and pork tripe, which was probably the winner for me. All washed down with three beers and fried rice balls, for ballast.

Such a good meal. Great staff, when we walked out they all shout thank you and goodnight. Its a nice touch that, when the people working in the restaurant loudly greet you as you go into and leave a restaurant. It makes a nice change from slinking silently into restaurants in England and trying to catch the waiter’s eye.

Ended up in a bar called Night Spot singing karaoke with some locals. Chatted to some old ladies at the bar. Was charged extortionately for whisky.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 18 September, 2016 in Features, Food & Drink by

Related posts

  • Preview: Jamie xx10th October 2015 Preview: Jamie xx Once again, the monochrome golden boy of 2015 descends upon Manchester, this time bringing his iridescent beats to the city’s finest cathedral of rave - the Albert Hall
  • Blind Date: Emma and Llyr10th March 2015 Blind Date: Emma and Llyr Will Emma fall for Llyr's Welsh charm? Will Llyr be captivated by Emma's language skills? Find out how their date at Fallow Café went!
  • Review: Soup Kitchen 17th March 2015 Review: Soup Kitchen Food Editor Ellie Gibbs samples the canteen-style offerings of the Northern Quarter's Soup Kitchen.
  • A rookie’s guide to rice10th February 2013 A rookie’s guide to rice Let this advice become ingrained in your memory
  • YOLO Burger & Milkshake Bar24th September 2012 YOLO Burger & Milkshake Bar Hanisha Sethi explores this new Oldham burger joint.
  • Books every foodie should read: #226th February 2013 Books every foodie should read: #2 With an abundance of gastronomic literature on offer, Maddy Hubbard takes us through the essentials. This week: Jeffrey Steingarten.
  • Review: Pieminister26th October 2014 Review: Pieminister In search of a notorious wedge of cake, a friend and I were quickly thrown off course after coming into contact with Pieminister
  • Review: Spec-TAKK-ular10th March 2015 Review: Spec-TAKK-ular Hester Lonergan reports on her favourite Northern Quarter coffee joint
  • Review: Red Hot World Buffet22nd September 2015 Review: Red Hot World Buffet Katie Green heads to Deansgate to see if there's anything different about this buffet chain
  • Let me tell you about Chorlton17th November 2012 Let me tell you about Chorlton Are you sitting comfortably? Let Ben Walker watalk you through the culinary hot-spots of charming Chorlton