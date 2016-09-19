Pangaea: take a trip to Wonderland

The biggest freshers’ finale is back, and this time with the theme ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’. Take your inspiration from the all-time classic Alice in Wonderland and embrace the fabulously eccentric dress code. Let one of the famous characters be your muse, experiment with your look and dive head first into the rabbit hole.

For the Queen of Hearts, the love heart red lips are an absolute must. Try Mac’s lipstick in the shade Ruby Woo (£15.50) for the ultimate long-wearing matte lipstick that will stay put, despite drinking copious amounts of vodka throughout the night. With this look you can go all out or play it safe. Invest in some white face paint that will also see you through to Hallowe’en. Cover your eyebrows and thinly redraw them, paint your eyelids with a bright blue eye shadow (Maybelline’s colour 24-hour tattoo in turquoise forever is a winner at only £4.99), pop on a beauty mark and you’ll be rocking the queen of hearts look a la Helena Bonham Carter. If this look is too daring then stick with your classic make-up, a slick of red lipstick, and let your outfit do the talking.

The eponymous Alice exudes innocence so keep your make-up simple with this look. A classic cat eye flick and nude lip will ensure that you look fresh-faced in true Alice style. That is until pre-drinks are over and the alcohol starts to kick in… Maybelline lasting drama eyeliner in black is great if feline flicks aren’t your strong suit. It’s easy to use and at £7.99 it’ll prove a staple in your everyday make up look.

Alternatively, The Cheshire Cat is a more fun character; for the artists among you why not create the ultimate Cheshire Cat look, complete with pink tiger print-esque face paint and the snarling painted smile? If this is too daunting and time-consuming then cat eye contact lenses (take a peek in Affleck’s) with a pinky-purple smokey eye will do the trick. Make-up Revolution Salvation pallet in ‘colour chaos’ has the shades you need and for only £4.00. Find it at Superdrug stores.

If fancy dress isn’t your thing, there is always the Urban Decay Alice in Wonderland pallet. Create your favourite smoky eye look and still feel like you’ve adhered to the dress code… it is Alice in Wonderland inspired after all.