An Alternative Freshers’ Week

If you are one among the rare species of incoming freshers who don’t particularly enjoy dancing to EDM or creating memories that you won’t even remember, you may feel like Freshers’ Week is just one never-ending, drunken party. Fancy an alternative? Living in a vibrant city like Manchester—that is constantly bustling with opportunities—you don’t have to go far to find alternative events that you might enjoy!

Every year, the Students’ Union upholds its promise during Welcome Week to include alternative events for freshers “with not a Jägerbomb in sight.” If a cosy night in sounds like fun, there is a daily event called “Film at Five,” where a different movie is shown every night. To entice you further, there’s delicious pizza and popcorn free of charge! Definitely a good alternative to a hangover!

Events such as Speed Meet and Mingle, Conversation Corner, and the International Society BBQ are organised throughout the week. Here, you can meet loads of new students like yourself, including those from cultures you may never have heard of.

The Welcome Fair is a popular event where you can sign up to any of the student societies on campus. As Britain’s largest student community, The University of Manchester offers over 400 societies. These range from Dodgeball and Linguistics to Indian Dance and Harry Potter Society (Accio free sweets!).

September is, by far, the best month in your first semester to travel and explore the city because you won’t have as many deadlines to meet. Definitely make the best of the very rare sunshine, and travel widely to unearth the city’s hidden treasures. For music or sports enthusiasts, check any and all websites online for tickets to concerts, gigs, and matches well in advance to avoid disappointment.

The Northern Quarter, famous for its quirky street art and vintage stores, is a place you cannot miss. To help you discover some of the area’s best-kept culinary secrets and latte art, the Students’ Union has organised a “Northern Quarter Café Crawl.” The Curry Mile, only a short bus ride away from campus, is another treasure trove of delights to satisfy any hungry student.

Freshers’ Week is also the perfect opportunity to get to know your flatmates. Having an open-door policy and planning pot-luck dinners will help you become friends sooner rather than later, and it keeps the homesickness at bay. There is much truth in the saying, “The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach”.

Getting settled into university life can be difficult for anyone. When the relentless parties overwhelm you, rest assured that there are many kindred spirits among the 40,000 students who will not hesitate to help you, and that includes your Academic Advisor at university. There are countless opportunities are out there in Manchester, and what you make of them is entirely up to you. Carpe diem!