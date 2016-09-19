Meet the new film editors

The new film editors welcome you to their section and encourage everyone to get involved

Welcome to the first edition of this year’s Mancunion. I’m Eliza, the Head Film Editor and I’m a final year English Literature student. My favourite films and TV shows include Withnail & I, Requiem for a Dream, Spirited Away, Twin Peaks and Arrested Development; and David Lynch, Wes Anderson and Stanley Kubrick are my favourite directors.

HOME cinema is one of my favourite places in Manchester, and I would recommend it to everyone. Not only does it show a huge range of both hollywood and arthouse films, it also has a restaurant and art gallery.

For this year’s film section we’d really like to not only continue writing reviews and previews but also branch out into the world of student film-making, so if you’re an amateur filmmaker then we’d love to hear from you!

Our weekly meetings for contributors are at 5pm on Mondays on the first floor of the SU and anyone is welcome to come along, regardless of whether you’ve written before. You can also e-mail any questions to film@mancunion.com, and we have a Facebook page called ‘Film Contributors 2016/17’ which is used for announcements.

Hello! I’m Shema, the Deputy Film Editor. I am currently in my final year of studying Law. I have always had an interest in all things film related and the media, I even hope to specialise in media in the future as a lawyer.

When I’m not overloaded with seminar reading I can usually be found binge watching TV shows, and marathoning films. I can watch anything and everything provided it’s not horror. Some of my favourite films include Goodfellas, Drive, Fight Club, Inglourious Basterds, and Stand By Me. I’m a huge fan of Christopher Nolan and anything with Leonardo DiCaprio. If you are interested in writing for the paper, please get involved! I look forward to meeting you all, and the year ahead.