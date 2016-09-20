COMPETITION: Turntable and LP

Enter our competition for a chance to win a Lenco L85 complete with an LP of your choice, from the top 10 student picks list

The vinyl revival is in full swing and HMV estimates that an incredible 1.5 million LPs will be sold in hmv stores in 2016, the biggest since 1997.

Whether it’s spinning your favourite LP during Freshers Week or simply decorating the walls of your halls with beautiful record sleeves, vinyl is quickly becoming the must-have student accessory.

To welcome in the new academic year with some vinyl goodness, we’re giving away a Lenco L85 complete with an LP of your choice from the Top 10 student picks list, which can be seen below, courtesy of HMV Leeds.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply email VINYL to music@mancunion.com

Entries for competition must be submitted before midnight on Friday 7th October.

Good luck!

For a selection of turntables to suit every budget and all of the latest vinyl releases, visit HMV Leeds or hmv.com

Check out HMV’s top vinyl picks, a selection that is sure to cater to every University occasion.

1. Wild World – Bastille

(hmv exclusive lenticular slipcase with printed inner sleeves)

Bastille’s double platinum album, Bad Blood, sold over 4 million albums alongside 11 million singles and was the biggest selling digital album of 2013. Wild World, Bastille’s second album, retains the vivid and rich song-writing of its predecessor but pushes the band’s unique sound in exciting new directions. Lyrically, too, it’s a leap forward.

2. Chaleur Humaine – Christine and The Queens

If you’re looking for a healthy dose of French synthpop, you won’t go far wrong with Chaleur Humaine from Christine and The Queens AKA Héloïse Letissier. The US release of this album was reworked to include English lyrics, gracefully interweaved with Letissier’s stunning French vocals.

3. What Went Down – Foals

The award-winning Foals have released a string of successful albums since 2008 and What Went Down, their latest studio album, is no exception. It’s the band’s “heaviest” record to date according to frontman Yannis Philippakis and packs a noticeably harder punch than their previous work. You’re going to want to turn this one up to 11.

4. Nothing’s Real – Shura

Synthpop is clearly en vogue this year, with another contribution to the genre from Mancunian musician Shura. The ‘80s inspired Nothing’s Real is jam-packed with up-beat head boppers, laced with touching melancholic interludes, that are sure to tug on those heartstrings.

5. Every Eye Open – CHVRCHES

This second studio album from Scottish synthpop band CHVRCHES is widely regarded as one of the best LPs of 2015. Every Eye Open is the self-produced follow-up to the critically acclaimed The Bones of What You Believe, and features the same harmonious vocals from talented frontwoman Lauren Mayberry.

6. Blossoms – Blossoms

Blossoms is the number one album from the Stockport band of the same name. Back in the day, they supported such indie favourites as The Charlatans and The Courteeners, and more recently played a huge gig at the Etihad Stadium alongside The Stone Roses. Blossoms’ single ‘Charlemagne’ topped last year’s Christmas vinyl chart.

7. The Ride – Catfish and The Bottlemen

The Ride is the number one album from Welsh indie troupe Catfish and the Bottlemen and follows their top-ten debut album The Balcony. With European, North American and Australian tours under their belt, the band has amassed an international following, and rightly so.

8. The Bride – Bat for Lashes

The atmospheric fourth album from Bat for Lashes AKA Natasha Khan is as beautiful as it is dark. It’s a concept album that follows the tragic story of a woman whose fiancé dies in a car crash but she decides to go on the honeymoon alone anyway. Expect emotionally charged tracks throughout.

9. 1989 – Taylor Swift

1989 is Taylor’s “most cohesive collection of confessionals yet”, and is said to signify the transition from the country music of her past albums, to her first “pop” album. The critically acclaimed fifth album from Taylor Swift sold 1.3 million units in its first week, and what better way to experience Taylor Swift’s move into the pop world than on vinyl.

10. California – Blink 182

Why not enjoy the vinyl revival with the comeback of one of the favourite punk rock bands of the 90s? California, the seventh album from Blink 182, is the first to feature vocalist/guitarist Matt Skiba, and the band have managed to recapture that early energy that fans have sorely missed.