A Fresher’s Guide to Shopping in Manchester

Now that our student loans have settled nicely into our bank accounts, our minds can wander guiltlessly to Manchester’s promise of fabulous shopping. The first few weeks of a student loan are bliss until it becomes obvious that you actually have to use it to buy food and other important things (who knew?!) but until that dreadful moment, make the most of Manchester as your shopping playground.

The Arndale, the hub of Manchester’s central shopping district is home to over 240 shops including the student favourites: Topshop, Urban Outfitters and River Island. Whilst you will find plenty of shops inside to suit your taste, take a stroll down New Cathedral Street to window shop at the designer boutiques that your student loan just will not cover. It’s especially nice down here during the run up to Christmas where there is a host of market stalls that line the street towards the Corn Exchange. Also on New Cathedral Street you will find the two department store giants Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, helping to give Manchester the title of the ‘mini London’. Whilst Selfridges may not seem student budget friendly, it now holds a Missguided concession that offers a student discount of 20%. Happy days! Plus you get to walk out with one of those famous yellow bags. If vintage clothing is more your style, then take a stroll to the Northern Quarter where you will find lots of independent vintage boutiques and an abundance of cool restaurants and bars.

For those of you who prefer shopping centres or just want to get out of the city for a day, then the Trafford Centre is only a bus ride away and is a one-stop shopping destination that will keep you entertained for hours. Find your favourite shops under one roof, including another Selfridges, but be prepared to deal with the crowds.

Whether you’re looking for a top you spotted from Zara in a magazine or a unique item of vintage clothing, Manchester has got you covered. Take full advantage of this fabulous shopping experience before the guilt of spending your student loan on a new pair of shoes begins to set in… Happy shopping!