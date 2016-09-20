Meet the new Lifestyle Editors

Hello and welcome to the Lifestyle section of The Mancunion — we’re your editors! We have so much planned for Lifestyle this year, and can’t wait to get started!

If you’re interested in writing for us, please come along to our weekly contributor meetings — anyone is welcome, and you don’t have to have written for The Mancunion before to join! We meet every Tuesday at 4pm upstairs in the Students’ Union (near the Mancunion desks) and would love to see as many people there as possible! Don’t worry if you don’t have any idea what to write about, we’ll come prepared with a few articles that we would like written and you can take your pick of those. The main thing we want is for you to be enthusiastic and reliable! If you’ve got ideas to pitch but can’t make our weekly meetings, you can always email us at mancunion.life@gmail.com, find us on Facebook at The Mancunion: Lifestyle, or Tweet us @MancunionLife and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can. If you’re interested in writing for us, please join our Facebook group for contributors — just search Mancunion Lifestyle Contributors 16/17.

Now, let us introduce ourselves…

My name’s Rachel, and I’m the Head Lifestyle Editor. I’m new to the Mancunion team this year. I’ve always wanted to be a journalist or involved in media, and student media seemed the perfect way to get a load of experience whilst still at university. I’m a third year studying English Literature and American Studies, so expect a lot of book-related articles from me! I’m also really passionate about all things lifestyle; whether it’s travel, relationships, or keeping healthy. This year, I’d love for Lifestyle to get a really good team of contributors who help each other to write articles throughout the year, and maybe even join The Mancunion on a more permanent basis!

Hello! My name is Araddhna, and I’ll be your Deputy Lifestyle Editor this year. As Rachel said, we’d absolutely love for you to write something for Mancunion Lifestyle — remember, our student newspaper is Britain’s biggest, and has a readership of over 20,000 people, so you could be our next writer! If you’re looking to entertain, inform, or just get real journalistic experience, pop into our meetings and say hi. Pick up a free copy of The Mancunion in print on campus or check us out online on the Mancunion website. I’m also new to the team this year. I’m in my third year studying Ancient History, and when I’m not studying, I love to read, write, and search the endless vortex that is the Internet for puns. Although I’ve never written for The Mancunion before, I want to get more involved this year — as should you! I’m really excited to be an editor, and I am confident that we can get some really great articles published. Enjoy this issue, and we hope to see or hear from you soon!