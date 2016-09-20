Top 5: cosy films to watch in bed

Mrs Doubtfire (1993)

If you have the dreaded Fresher’s Flu and all that you want to do is cuddle up in your duvet with your teddy bear, box of Kleenex (or Sainsburys basics) and a cup of tea then this is the film to watch; a childhood favourite to soothe any signs of homesickness. With one of the best performances from the late Robin Williams, Mrs Doubtfire tells the tale of a Father that wants nothing more than to spend time with his children and goes to extreme lengths to do so. With humour, tears and moments that will set flames to your heart, Mrs Doubtfire is a childhood classic that must be revisited.

Billy Elliot (2000)

As you are studying in Manchester, you are now living in the North of England but not quite as North as young Billy Elliot. With one of the best feel good soundtracks ever to be created, this film will have you feeling on top of the world and may even have you dancing around your bedroom as you try to copy Billy’s famous dance moves. If you don’t mind a few swear words here and there, this film about a young boy from the North-East of England trying to make his ballet dancing dreams come true is a one of inspiration and a nod to seizing the dream.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Roald Dahl’s story comes to life as young Charlie and a group of children win tickets to visit Willy Wonka’s famous chocolate factory. With Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, the film takes the characters and the audience on a journey of self-evaluation and hidden mystery. After Wilder sadly passed away during this summer, it seems to be the perfect time to watch the film that truly is a world of pure imagination.

She’s The Man (2006)

A modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night gives you Amanda Bynes as the passionate football player that is Viola Hastings, who must live her life at her new school pretending to be a boy in order to be able to play on the boys only football team. With the heartthrob Channing Tatum as the character of Duke, the pair train together and build a friendship that dwindles into an unexpected romance. Watch this piece of comedy gold for a light-hearted viewing that will leave you in a fit of giggles and add a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘girls just want to have fun’.

The Inbetweeners Movie (2011)

The Inbetweeners Movie reunites you with the four socially awkward boys of Will, Neil, Simon, and Jay from the hit Channel4 series as they embark on their first lads holiday, a holiday filled with embarrassment, comedy (at their expense) and toe curling cringe. So if you’re feeling slightly embarrassed about something that you said or did during Freshers week, give this film a watch. You’ll soon realise that your life is nowhere near as bad as this troublesome foursome.