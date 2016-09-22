COMPETITION: Manchester City Tickets

Manchester City are offering you the chance to win a pair of tickets to watch them play Everton in October. Here’s how you can win

Manchester City have started the season in blistering form! They have a 100 per cent record under Pep Guardiola, having beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford, and won all three Champions League matches courtesy of two Sergio Agüero hat-tricks. They are well and truly flying! They are also offering one lucky competition winner the opportunity to see the team, and bring a friend, for free on the 15th of October to watch City play Everton at The Etihad. The tickets will give you the chance to watch Guardiola’s team from the new ’93:20′ seats. All you have to do is answer this simple question.

Who scored the opening goal in September’s Manchester derby?

A) Kevin de Bruyne

B) Kelechi Iheanacho

C) Sergio Agüero

Entries for the tickets will close a week before the game. Email your answers to sports@mancunion.com or tweet us your answer @Mancunion_Sport. Good luck.