Note From the Music Editors

The first issue of the semester, and first music section brought to you by your new music editors is here, and we thought we’d better introduce ourselves and give you an insight into how you can get involved with upcoming issues.

We are always looking for contributors on our Facebook group, so the first step is to join us at The Mancunion Music Section 2.0. This is where we will be posting any upcoming gigs and album releases we think should be covered in the paper for anyone eager to cover. You can also request to get press for any set or new release that you especially want to get your opinions published on. When you write an article for the paper, an editor will create you a WordPress account to upload it to, where it will then be edited and published.

We hold weekly meetings on Mondays at 5:30 on the first floor of the Students’ Union building, where we will be discussing everything that will be going into that week’s issue. You can also follow our Twitter and Instagram feeds (@MancunionMusic) to make sure you’re always up to date on what has been getting us excited.

The main thing is to get in contact. We want to get as many of you contributing as possible, regardless of music taste or levels of experience. And don’t be shy—every first article is scary, but each subsequent one gets easier.

The point is that this is your paper and your music section. As long as you have a passion for journalism and a love for live music then you’re already the kind of person we want.