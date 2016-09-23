The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Preview: Norfolk

Martin Radich’s latest film premieres on the 26th of September with a filmmakers Q&A to follow, making this a must-see event for any film lover

By

Photo: SDI Productions
Photo: SDI Productions

Norfolk is BAFTA-nominated director Martin Radich’s latest feature length film, starring, amongst others, Denis Ménochet (Assassin’s Creed, Inglourious Basterds, Robin Hood) and Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, Trespass Against Us, ’71).

It tells the tale of a teenage boy and his father living in the picturesque Norfolk countryside when their lives are changed forever as his father—who is a mentally unstable mercenary—is called away on a final mission, threatening their peaceful, idyllic life.

Stills from the film, as well as the trailer, can be seen on norfolkthefilm.com and it is clear from these alone that Norfolk is set to be an art-house masterpiece, with each shot carefully built to match the harrowing story that unfolds. The contrast between the country and technology is explored, as is the bond between family. The isolated countryside setting eerily houses the secrets and horror that are revealed, providing a brilliant background to the rest of the film.

Norfolk premiers in Manchester at HOME on the 26th of September, and a Q&A afterwards with the filmmakers will make this a screening not to be missed. Touching both the drama and thriller genres, the film has been described as “striking [and] dreamlike” by Screen International, and “riveting to watch” by Variety.

The writer and director, Martin Radich, has already won several awards for his short films, as well as having attended Edinburgh College of Art, so expect beautiful cinematography, as well as a brilliant portrayal of raw emotion.

The music for Norfolk is a collaboration with JG Thirlwell, who has worked with the likes of Nick Cave, Marc Almond, The The, Karen O and Spike Jonze previously, and if his 25-year long career is anything to go by then the soundtrack to Norfolk will match the aesthetic of the film perfectly.

For more information, and to book your place at the screening on Monday, visit homemcr.org.

Tags: , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 23 September, 2016 in Film, Preview by

Related posts

  • Preview: Kill Your Darlings 21st October 2013 Preview: Kill Your Darlings Sarah Murray previews the eagerly-anticipated Beat biopic 'Kill Your Darlings'
  • Preview: Summer 201410th April 2014 Preview: Summer 2014 Robbie looks ahead to another summer packed with the usual mix of sequel, prequels and remake sequels
  • Preview: Her 15th September 2013 Preview: Her In this case, the concept alone is a victory in itself. It promises humour and pathos yet it may also prove to be quite haunting.
  • Preview: Pompeii4th March 2014 Preview: Pompeii No warning. No escape. Milo (Kit Harrington) is a slave turned invincible gladiator in the city of Pompeii AD79 where Mount Vesuvius has just erupted leaving chaos in its wake. He is in […]
  • Review: ‘I, Anna’10th December 2012 Review: ‘I, Anna’ Jessie Cohen reviews TV director Barnaby Southcombe's first feature film
  • TV Preview10th April 2014 TV Preview James previews his picks for what to watch on telly during revision downtime
  • Preview: American Hustle18th November 2013 Preview: American Hustle As the seventies became the eighties, con man Irving Rosenfeld (Bale) and his cunning mistress Sydney Prosser (Adams) are pushed into the world of the Jersey mafia by the FBI.
  • Preview: The Double4th February 2014 Preview: The Double Angus Harrison previews Richard Ayoade's next film, based on the work by Dostoyevsky
  • Preview: X Men: Days of Future Past24th March 2014 Preview: X Men: Days of Future Past Jack looks ahead to the hotly anticipated X-Men sequel, uniting the casts of both generations of mutant films
  • Preview: The Wolf of Wall Street14th November 2013 Preview: The Wolf of Wall Street Jack Evans looks ahead to the much-anticpated return of the Scorcese-DiCaprio duo