Arts students pay three times more per hour than science students

New research reveals that art students pay much more per hour for their degree than science students

Recent research reveals that arts students, studying degrees such as Classics, English Literature, and History are paying over three times as much per hour as a student specialising in a Science subject.

The research based their findings on how much the degree costs based on how many hours you spend in the seminar room.

Voucherbox has shown that a biology student will on average have 22 contact hours a week while a history student will on average have 8 hours. Consequently, a history student will pay £38.0 per hour while a biology student will pay £18.10 per hour.

A degree in nursing requires 26 contact hours per week, which means that a nursing student in the UK will pay £8.63 per hour while a language student will be paying on average £27.50 per hour.

Overall, students on average are paying £350 a week for their course.

This research shows that Science degrees are financially better value than Arts degrees, with one missed history lecture potentially costing up to £50.

2012 saw university fees triple and they are set to rise by £250 this year, leaving students with a hefty debt of around £27, 750 after they graduate, potentially rendering this type of research extremely relevant for prospective students as well as current.