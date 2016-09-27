The Mancunion

Top 5: book recommendations from your university peers

Students from different areas of the university offer up their suggestions for a book to read this semester

Reading isn’t just for English students or for cramming for that essay you need to write—reading is for everybody, no matter your own story. There’s something for everyone, so a collection of students from all over the university have suggested some books to get you started. Whether you’re looking to impress, make your coursework easier, or just some fun reading, there should be something here for you.

Mark Forsyth: The Elements of Eloquence

Looking to impress your peers and your lecturers with written technique that just won’t quit? Enjoying reading about in-depth grammar that is also a hilarious and culturally relevant? Look no further, this book will figuratively blow your mind and leave you with an enthusiasm for grammar and syntax that frankly confuses your parents. Number one book to trick people into believing you’re the smartest kid on the block.

Chosen by Roma Havers: Books Editor

David Mitchell: Slade House

A detective thriller with a fantasy twist; this short novel is good to read in between heavy university reading. Written by the same author who wrote Cloud Atlas, I found it to be a fantastic assault on the senses that explores our susceptibility to our own desires. I couldn’t put it down!

Chosen by Pip Franks: English and Drama student

Richard Coward: Short Stories in French: New Penguin Parallel Text

Short stories make it easier to do extra study, as they’re much less daunting than an epic novel! The parallel translation meant that I didn’t get confused about the plot, but I could still see the original French text. Penguin also has versions of this book in German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese and Japanese.

Chosen by Hope Abbott: Languages student

Khaled Hosseini: The Kite Runner

The Kite Runner is one of my favourite books of all time! It’s a story that explores guilt and redemption beautifully and shows the true extent of father-son love; all against a backdrop of an international political crisis. It’s amazingly written, with a story paralleled with real experiences in Afghanistan and it’s more important than ever in highlighting the complexities of the world and the movement of people.

Chosen by Muneera Lula: BME History and Politics student

Madeline Miller: Song of Achilles

How many books can you honestly say you’ve read in a day? It’s such a refreshing and lyrical read that I can’t help but feel a burst of pride in being queer whenever I read it. The voice of the narrator is so goofy and human in the looming, god-filled world that he inhabits that I can’t help but recommend it. Turning flaky half-interest in The Iliad into a new horizon of historical fiction reading was a big deal, especially because I’d define the main characters’ relationship as queer.

Chosen by Mitch Mainstone: LGBT English Literature student

—–

