Fashion Week Model Profile: Bella Hadid

Talia Lee-Skudder gives you the lowdown on Bella Hadid, the hottest model of the moment

By

Bella Hadid Photo: PandaLovePhotography@flickr
Bella Hadid Photo: PandaLovePhotography@flickr

Kicking off in New York before crossing over to London, fashion week for Spring/Summer 2017 returned, bringing with it the hottest new trends, a bevy of sensational models and a side of controversy. From Victoria Beckham’s much criticised choice of super slim models to Marc Jacob’s show facing a social media backlash. This season’s hottest fashion event was not without drama. Aside from the clothes and controversy, there is one stand out model in particular who has taken fashion week by storm on both sides of the Atlantic. Bella Hadid, part of the new legion of social media supermodels, has walked for the biggest designers this season from Versace to DKNY as well as the now infamous Marc Jacobs show. Despite only entering into the modeling industry two years ago, Bella has become a bona fide and much coveted top model, even securing GQ’s title of ‘Model of the Year’ for 2016.

Despite being one of the biggest models of the moment, Hadid did suffer a slip up. Walking in towering platform heels for Michael Kors, Bella took a stumble on the catwalk. Ever the professional; she remained smiling and quickly got to her feet. For us mere mortals and fashion enthusiasts, we can be thankful that our accidents in ridiculously high heels are not documented for the world to see.

Hadid’s career is going from strength to strength, not only has she been a permanent fixture at this season’s NYFW and LFW but has also landed some major campaigns, from Calvin Klein to becoming the face of Brit brands J.W Anderson AW16 campaign. As well, of course, as being a member of Olivier Rousteing’s enviable Balmain Army alongside her sister Gigi. A further testament to Hadid’s success in the fashion industry was unveiled at this year’s London fashion week, when Henry Holland unveiled his new line of fashion groupie slogan t-shirts. Originally releasing these t-shirts ten years ago, Holland has revamped them with tongue-in-cheek slogans featuring the fashion industry’s biggest names. And who better to include than the model of the moment, Bella Hadid? Hadid’s slogan reads ‘Let’s breed Bella Hadid’ and was a feature of Holland’s finale. Just another credential to add to her already impressive CV.

Despite a stumble, forgettable when compared to her recent successes, Bella Hadid is a firm member of the new age of the supermodel. Hadid and her fellow instagram models are bringing personality back to fashion like the supermodels of the 1990s before her. With a host of campaigns under her belt, a regular feature on the runways and 6.4 million instagram followers, Bella Hadid is a force to be reckoned with.

 

 

 

Posted 27 September, 2016 in Fashion & Beauty, Features

