The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Review: Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Taika Waititi’s latest film layers the beauty of New Zealand’s landscape with both comedy and sentimentality

By

Photo: Piki Films
Photo: Piki Films

New Zealand’s relationship with the natural world is well known around the world. Whether it is the luscious snow glazed tops, or breath-taking lakes of beauty, the iconography of the two islands is embedded into culture. Yet, something not necessarily associated towards the country is the genre comedy. Director, Taika Waititi, in recent years, has brought to the forefront of independent cinema a rise of indigenous Kiwi comedic talent- particularly orchestrated masterfully in horror mockumentary, What We Do in The Shadows. However, his latest film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, draws towards a sentimental narrative, with comedy spread on top to pay homage to the works of fellow film-makers such as Shane Blacks’ buddy films.

Ricky (Julian Dennison) is your typical rebellious youth. Dressed like a kaleidoscopic gangster, he styles himself on rappers . Yet, behind the colourful aesthetic, Ricky is an orphan. Transported out to the New Zealand bush to live with his caring aunt (Rima Te Wiata) and her reclusive husband Hec (Sam Neil), Ricky finds a new home. Delivered by the highly macho social worker Paula (Rachel House), Ricky quickly realizes that his ‘gangster’ lifestyle will swiftly come to an end. As time passes, the boy becomes attached to his aunt and his new way of life. In this intimate relationship, Waititi’s script flourishes with graceful moments of comedy. Whether that be the overtly grotesque killing of a boar or his aunt’s electro birthday song for Ricky, the hilarity of these scenes add depth to all characters, especially our protagonist. After an unexpected tragedy that threatens to destroy Ricky’s new idyllic life, he runs away and attempts to fake his suicide in hilarious fashion, only to come across his Uncle in the wild bush. What ensues is a nationwide manhunt for the two after the law declares that Ricky must be returned to his orphanage.

With only the wild to live off, the two bond over time with paternal sentimentality at its core- of which becomes the foundations of the film. Instead of resorting to simple comedy through the dialogue of the film, Waititi additionally uses the editing of Tom Eagles, Yana Gorskava, Luke Haigh to benefit certain amusing storytelling. With self-references to Lord of the Rings and Terminator, the Kiwi director is not afraid to blend intertextuality into his world. With this comes the formerly discussed iconography of landscapes, as so associated with Middle-Earth. Nonetheless, cinematographer Lachlan Milne does not shy away from numerous drone shots of the magnificent landscape. The inclusion of these shots adds awe and gravitas to Ricky and Nec’s journey escaping the law.

Similar comparisons will be drawn towards classic buddy movies as Thelma and Louise due to their shared rebellious nature. Even so, the film thankfully avoids the seriousness of The Revenant’s brutal approach towards nature and survival. With his next two projects involving both Marvel and Pixar, Waititi’s rise will surely continue and Hunt for the Wilderpeople demonstrates a maturity in his film-making approach.

4/5

Tags: , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 27 September, 2016 in Film, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Review: ‘Decay’10th December 2012 Review: ‘Decay’ To CERN and back again, the Manchester PHD student film 'Decay premieres at Uni Place
  • Review: ‘I, Anna’10th December 2012 Review: ‘I, Anna’ Jessie Cohen reviews TV director Barnaby Southcombe's first feature film
  • Review: ‘Song For Marion’18th February 2013 Review: ‘Song For Marion’ Leo Mates reviews Paul Andrew Williams' latest film
  • Review: Mr. Nice2nd December 2010 Review: Mr. Nice Taking its inspiration from Marks’ 1996 autobiography of the same name, Mr Nice is unsurprisingly reverential and seems reluctant to ask any real questions of its protagonist. Most […]
  • Review: Thor: The Dark World18th November 2013 Review: Thor: The Dark World Nicole Rankine reviews the latest installment in the Thor franchise
  • Review: ‘Coastal Shelf’10th June 2013 Review: ‘Coastal Shelf’ Fresh Loaf Production’s latest film ‘Coastal Shelf’ premieres at The Cornerhouse
  • Review: Diana 24th September 2013 Review: Diana The failures of Diana prove that trying to simply profit from a national tragedy, blindly retelling well known history, is lazy and in this case borders on emotional manipulation.
  • Classic Review: Terminator 2: Judgement Day5th February 2015 Classic Review: Terminator 2: Judgement Day A classic review of the big-budget sequel to The Terminator, which sees the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-1000 in a new role as John Connor's protector, not his hunter
  • Review: Gravity18th November 2013 Review: Gravity Gravity gets a thumbs up from The Mancunion with graphics and acting that are, quite simply, out of this world
  • Review: Little Shop of Horrors 15th December 2014 Review: Little Shop of Horrors Staying true to the spirit the original musicals and movies, Royal Exchange's play exceeds the expectations of Luke Sharma