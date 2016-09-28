Cyclist hit by vehicle outside Fallowfield Sainsbury’s

A cyclist was reportedly hit by a car outside Sainsbury’s in Fallowfield

A large black car hit a cyclist outside Sainsbury’s in Fallowfield on 28th September 2016. The cyclist according to witnesses speaking to the The Tab was left with a badly broken leg that was “bent up behind him”.

Paramedics immediately began checking his pulse, with witnesses stating that he was unconscious but alive when the ambulances arrived.

It is thought that he sustained an injury on his head, and was reportedly not wearing a bicycle helmet. The vehicle remained at the scene.

Witnesses according the The Tab reported that people around him were wearing hockey gear, although it is still unclear whether or not he was part of the team.

The severity of the cyclists injuries are currently undetermined.