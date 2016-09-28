Live: Rat Boy

Rat Boy, September 17th

6/10

It is nine o’clock on a Saturday night, and in fifteen minutes Rat Boy—AKA Essex’s Jordan Cardy—is about to take the stage at Manchester’s Albert Hall. Well known for his frenetic on-stage antics and audience invasions, there is already an overwhelmingly hysteric atmosphere before Rat Boy has even come on stage. Wide-eyed, sweaty teenagers drag each other around the dance floor, grasping at free water from the bar, while a minimal amount of over-18s on the side over-look the mayhem with fear in their eyes.

It is clear to see why Rat Boy has stirred interest in a young audience; with mixing desks masquerading as cigarette packets, sporting slogans such as “Skating Kills”, and metre-long cigarettes that Cardy throws around the stage, his shrewd message of teenage rebellion is meant obviously for a young audience. The crowd responds to the riotous atmosphere accordingly, throwing themselves—and their drinks—around frantically to the music.

Cardy, however, does not seem quite with it. He frequently wanders off-stage to talk to the sound technician, and an interaction with his drummer causes him to miss the famous “you know I never say the same thing twice” line from the hit ‘Move’. For an artist who has a reputation for creating chaotic stage antics, he does not seem to be communicating much with the crowd, leaving it up to his band to inspire exhilaration in the audience.

The antics that do take place are a little contrived; a crew member at the side of the stage thrusts a camera into the wild teenage audience, and records ironic hip shaking and water throwing from the band, in an effort perhaps to show social media fans just how exuberant Rat Boy is.

However, Rat Boy’s performance is a versatile one. His songs go from fast, punchy guitar punk to Beastie Boys-esque beats and rap, all of which is delivered through on-stage instruments rather than backing track.

A striking achievement that one could praise Rat Boy for, is that his songs and his performance have obviously struck a chord with a younger generation. It is quite heartening to watch so many young fans releasing all their adolescent anger and having fun with each other, dancing. At just nineteen, he has done well to find a group of fans who love his music so passionately. It remains to be seen, however, if Rat Boy stands the test of time and maintains his notorious stardom, or if his rebellious teenage image will stagnate over time.