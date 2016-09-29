London to Paris Bike Ride 2017: Cross the Channel for Charity

Get involved, do something worthwhile, cycle from London to Paris for Breast Cancer Now

Sport is a way for you to challenge yourself as much as you can, and The University’s RAG (Raising and Giving) team are offering you the chance to challenge yourself to the max with a bike ride from London to Paris in aid of Breast Cancer. Manchester RAG raised around £400,000 last year and this is your opportunity to join and do your bit.

As a challenge leader for the 2017 London to Paris Bike ride, I want to recruit as many students as possible to take part in a very exciting opportunity to raise money and challenge yourself.

The work of Breast cancer now focuses on four critical areas: risk prevention, early detection and diagnosis, treatments, and secondary breast cancer. Currently one in eight women in the UK will face breast cancer once in their lifetime. Research holds the key to a world where everyone who develops breast cancer lives. With your help by 2050 we will live in that world.

The London to Paris bike ride will take place in early July 2017. It is truly the challenge of a lifetime; we will be cycling 220 miles over three days. No cycling ability is required and the challenge leaders will guide you through every step of your fundraising and training.

Come along to the information meeting on the 29th September from 5pm – 5:45pm in Academy 2 in the University of Manchester Students Union. Any questions and queries will be answered by Breast Cancer Now’s Student Engagement Executive.

To learn more about breast cancer, visit: http://breastcancernow.org/about-breast-cancer