Spanish Omelette

Butter

½ white onion

6 new potatoes

2 garlic cloves

Salt and pepper

4 Eggs

Ah, Spain, the land of wonderful food and glorious wine. Tortilla Español featured heavily during my last holiday to that sun drenched place and I simply had to recreate it when I returned to rainy Manchester. To make your own slice of heaven, chop half an onion and 6 new potatoes into small pieces*. Heat the grill. Melt a knob of butter in a frying pan and add the diced onion and potatoes. Crush 2 cloves of garlic into the pan. Season liberally with salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Cook on a medium-low heat until the potatoes are cooked through and turning golden. During this process add more butter as required.

When all is looking good, beat 4 eggs with a pinch of salt and pour over the potatoes (that are still in the pan). Ensure that the eggs cover all of the potatoes and let cook for 5 minutes before whacking under the grill for a couple of minutes to set the top. Keep a close eye on it to ensure you don’t end up with a charred omelette (like I frequently do).

*Listening to Enrique Iglesias is not required but is encouraged.