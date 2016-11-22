The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Your Christmas gift guide: all wrapped up for £10

Worrying about what gift you are going to get for your Secret Santa? Don’t panic, we have a guide to help you to buy for every type of friend

By

Photo: jenniferc @Flickr
Photo: jenniferc @Flickr

So you have picked a name out of an appropriately red and white hat and you are completely stumped on what gift to buy for that awkward housemate. Look no further because here is your fool-proof guide to getting it right — all for under a tenner.

1.The busy-bee

This gift is for that one housemate you rarely see because they are always off joining societies, doing fun runs and organising pub crawls (sometimes all at the same time). Help them keep on top of things with a cute but practical desk organiser pad which will make their mile long to-do list look much easier to manage. This one from Paperchase is only £8.00 and features adorable woodland creatures to help them juggle their numerous extra-curricular activities.

00559117

Photo: Paperchase

2.The stressed-out student

This housemate always seems to be stressed over something; whether its essays, exams, or their love life, they are always flustered about something. Give them an opportunity to take a second and chill out with a relaxing pampering gift set. This beautifully wrapped box of bathing goodies from Lush will let them soak their worries away. It contains a rose and cocoa butter Snow Angel bath melt, plus a stunningly sparkly Shoot for the Stars bath bomb with Brazilian orange oil, bergamot, and cocoa butter stars to soften their skin and calm their mind. It is a steal at just £9.95 and means you do not have to bother with sub-standard attempts at wrapping — score!

gifts_secrect_night_before_christmas

Photo: LUSH

3.The party animal

If there is a club night, this housemate had their ticket last week. This is that one friend who seems to have boundless energy when it comes to dancing, sing-alongs, and shots. Speaking of shots, this set of colourful test tube shot glasses will no doubt be appreciated during your next house party. Double brownie points if they are a chemistry student. Plus they are an absolute bargain at just £7.99 from findmeagift.co.uk. That leaves you with enough change to pop to New Zealand Wines for a mini bottle of their favourite spirit or grab a cute little bottle of Smirnoff online at drinksupermarket.com for £1.79.

download

Photo: findmeagift.co.uk

4.The sport-obsessive

When they are not playing it, they are watching it, and when they are not watching it, they are talking about it. It may seem easy to know what to buy for a sports fanatic but chances are they have already got all the top of the range equipment. So, why not go for a fun novelty gift that will let them practice their aim from the comfort of their sofa? This mini, wall-mounted basketball hoop from ToysRUs will relieve boredom and make for hilarious (if ill-advised) drinking games all for just £7.99.

shopping

Photo: ToysRUS

Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 22 November, 2016 in Lifestyle by

Related posts

  • Bake your Christmas presents!4th December 2012 Bake your Christmas presents! Decorative biscuits, truffles and chutney make lovely homemade presents
  • Have yourself a merry little Christmas!7th December 2015 Have yourself a merry little Christmas! All the best picks for little Christmas presents from the grotto
  • Secret Santa gifts for £5; solving the annual painstaking struggle15th December 2015 Secret Santa gifts for £5; solving the annual painstaking struggle As much as we love the tradition, Secret Santa gifts are a pain to buy! So here are some ideas to relieve that stress and get you on your way with your Christmas shopping
  • A merry student Christmas15th November 2016 A merry student Christmas Christmas on a student budget can certainly be tough, but here are a few ideas to get you going
  • It’s beginning to look a lot like bankruptcy10th December 2013 It’s beginning to look a lot like bankruptcy Christmas is a difficult time for us penniless students, so Beth Currall provides the best tips on how to give the most special of gifts, without maxing out your overdraft…
  • Christmas Beauty Wish List6th December 2012 Christmas Beauty Wish List Chloe Letcher gives us her pick of the beauty treats available this festive season...
  • Santa’s on a budget20th December 2013 Santa’s on a budget Panicking about that secret santa present and a budget tighter than Chloe Sims' forehead? Not to worry, Ella Westall has some great ideas that wont break the bank
  • Ode to Christmas 201514th December 2015 Ode to Christmas 2015 Alex Pigott on why we should all embrace the Christmas spirit and silence the naysayers
  • Combatting Freshers’ Flu9th October 2016 Combatting Freshers’ Flu Feeling a bit under the weather? Read on for some useful tips on how to take care of yourself this semester
  • Does Christmas change as we age? 13th December 2014 Does Christmas change as we age? If you are currently going through the stage of Christmas losing its sparkle, then have no fear; for Harry Newton is here to remind you of the Christmas wonders only adults can enjoy!