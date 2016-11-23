Preview: Chinese Culture Festival 2016

CSSA-MAN holds its third Chinese Culture Festival in Academy 1 this Wednesday, allowing students to try everything from Chinese food to mah-jong

One of the advantages of living in the second most diverse city in the UK is the chance to learn about new cultures without having to board any planes.

Without even having to leave south campus, you can experience the wanders of Chinese culture in Academy 1, this Wednesday. Hosted by Chinese Students and Scholars Association in Manchester (CSSA-MAN), the event started at 2pm today and will finish at 7pm.

The Third Chinese Culture Festival will offer a wide range of activities to celebrate the different aspects of this Asian culture. The activities consist of but are not limited to: food-tasting from different regional cuisines; cultural activities such as calligraphy and learning to use chopsticks; poetry readings and tongue twisters, and traditional leisure activities such as pitch-pot and mah-jong.

There is even a chance to photograph you and your friends in traditional costume. In addition to the variety of activities on offer, there will also be a souvenir stand selling distinctively Chinese presents such as a Chinese knot or bookmark.

The price is student friendly as it only demands £1 per activity, or alternatively £5 for 7 activities if bought in advance. Furthermore, if you visit all 8 activity areas you will be given a VIP guide to accompany you in the food area as you taste the different delicacies for free.

These events put on by the CSSA are worth visiting as they are hosted by the largest Chinese community in the UK. A non-political, non-religious and non-profit organization, CSSA-UK has been organizing and supporting cultural and social events with the help of Chinese students and scholars since 1988. As well as being active within the UK, the CSSA also boasts of a large global network of intellectuals, in and outside of China. This particular event will be organized by the CSSA-MAN, one of the Subsidiary Associations of CSSA-UK.

So whether you are a Sinophile or you are simply curious as to what pitch-pot is, this event will definitely be worth visiting as it is one of the few opportunities you as a student will be presented with Chinese culture in such a holistic way by other students.