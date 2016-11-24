Preview: Frank Turner

Frank Turner and his band The Sleeping Souls have returned to the UK, supported by Esme Patterson with a tour that is set to be unmissable, writes Katie Shepherd

Throughout his decade-long solo career, Frank Turner’s music has captured hearts with his fierce honesty, poignant lyrics and intoxicating choruses, it is almost impossible not to dance to. His marriage of brutal honesty and celebratory instrumental has drawn crowds of thousands to his shows and he is once again embarking on a tour across the UK, off the back of his latest album ‘Positive Songs for Negative People’.

Frank Turner hits the road with his band The Sleeping Souls in a tour spanning a huge 24 dates, culminating at Nottingham’s Rock City which will be his 2000th show to date. The tour preceeds the premier of ‘Get Better’, a film directed by Ben Morse, that documents a year of Frank’s life on tour and is sure to be a brilliant insight into to life of one of the country’s best loved musicians.

Supporting Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls on this tour is Esme Patterson, her melodic storytelling and soulful, yet delicate, tones a perfect companion to Frank’s heartfelt performances.

There is something unapologetically, beautifully human about Frank Turner and the unique connection with his audiences that makes him an unmissable live performer, and I am truly excited to see him perform again.

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls perform along with Esme Patterson at Leeds University Refectory on 1st December.

‘Get Better’ directed by Ben Morse premiers on 13th December in cinemas across the country via STUDIOCANAL