The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Preview: Frank Turner

Frank Turner and his band The Sleeping Souls have returned to the UK, supported by Esme Patterson with a tour that is set to be unmissable, writes Katie Shepherd

By

Photo: wikimedia commons
Photo: wikimedia commons

Throughout his decade-long solo career, Frank Turner’s music has captured hearts with his fierce honesty, poignant lyrics and intoxicating choruses, it is almost impossible not to dance to. His marriage of brutal honesty and celebratory instrumental has drawn crowds of thousands to his shows and he is once again embarking on a tour across the UK, off the back of his latest album ‘Positive Songs for Negative People’.

Frank Turner hits the road with his band The Sleeping Souls in a tour spanning a huge 24 dates, culminating at Nottingham’s Rock City which will be his 2000th show to date. The tour preceeds the premier of ‘Get Better’, a film directed by Ben Morse, that documents a year of Frank’s life on tour and is sure  to be a brilliant insight into to life of one of the country’s best loved musicians.

Supporting Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls on this tour is Esme Patterson, her melodic storytelling and soulful, yet delicate, tones a perfect companion to Frank’s heartfelt performances.

There is something unapologetically, beautifully human about Frank Turner and the unique connection with his audiences that makes him an unmissable live performer, and I am truly excited to see him perform again.

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls perform along with Esme Patterson at Leeds University Refectory on 1st December.

‘Get Better’ directed by Ben Morse premiers on 13th December in cinemas across the country via STUDIOCANAL

Tags: , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 24 November, 2016 in Music by

Related posts

  • Preview: Jamie xx10th October 2015 Preview: Jamie xx Once again, the monochrome golden boy of 2015 descends upon Manchester, this time bringing his iridescent beats to the city’s finest cathedral of rave - the Albert Hall
  • Live: Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls22nd February 2014 Live: Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls The defiant beginning promises a Springsteen-esque powerhouse of a live show.
  • Interview: Frank Turner29th April 2013 Interview: Frank Turner Ol Urwin talks Thatcher, community and new album with Frank Turner.
  • Festival: Y Not17th August 2014 Festival: Y Not Y Not delivers with a staggeringly diverse bill
  • Preview: Drowners5th October 2016 Preview: Drowners Hana Kelly previews Drowners' upcoming event at the Night and Day cafe
  • Preview: Muse20th March 2015 Preview: Muse The stadium giants to bring the noise to Manchester Academy
  • Preview: Darkside10th February 2014 Preview: Darkside Darkside play the Ritz on March 27th
  • Preview: Scottish Soulful Weekender23rd September 2014 Preview: Scottish Soulful Weekender With a distinctly progressive attitude and a vast, impressive line-up, SSW4 looks to make for an incredible three nights
  • Preview: Poliça20th October 2016 Preview: Poliça Polica are coming to Manchester and are bringing their inventive electronic, indie sound with them. Christian Hurry tells you why you should be there too
  • Festival Guide: UK (May – June)2nd May 2014 Festival Guide: UK (May – June) Guide to festivals in the first half of Summer