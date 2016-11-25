Fire in Manchester’s Chinatown

A large fire broke out near Manchester’s Chinatown overnight, with the police confirming that two bodies have been discovered at the scene

A huge fire broke out in the early hours of Friday morning in a building on Nicholas Street, lighting up Chinatown’s imperial arch.

The fire, inside a commercial building, started at around 02:15 GMT, according to Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue.

Police later confirmed that two bodies were found on the first floor of the building.

Manchester Borough Manager Paul Etches speaking to the media at the scene said the deceased are believed to be homeless. Adding that the building is very unsafe and has been unoccupied and has been for some time.

Police have suggested it is possible the fire may have been started in the building for warmth. The building is known locally to often be inhabited by the homeless. However the police stress that the investigation into the incident has only just started.

Chief Inspector Gareth Parkin, said: “These are tragic circumstances and we working to identify the people who were found in the building.

“A joint investigation with GMFRS is in its early stages and we will be carrying out a number of enquiries to establish how this fire started.”

Councillor Paul Andrews, executive member for adult health and wellbeing for Manchester city council said in response to the news: “This is tragic and shocking news and our hearts go out to those affected by it.

“Our message to anyone who is sleeping rough is please come and access the help and support available. We will find you somewhere safe to stay.”

Roads were closed around the area, as a fleet of fire engines were needed to tackle the blaze, causing traffic chaos throughout Friday morning.

The fire has been brought under control, but a fire spokesperson confirmed the building has “severe damage” although “no further fire damage to other buildings is expected”.

Fire crews were unable to get into the building but fire investigations are at the scene, according to a fire spokesperson.

Bus services have been severely affected, with both Stagecoach and First Manchester unable to serve Piccadilly Garden, causing congestion for students attempting to get in from Fallowfield and Black Friday shoppers.

Portland street was closed between Charlotte Street and Princess Street, until around 10.30 Friday morning.

Phil Nelson, group manager of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue, confirmed that the use of “two aerial appliances” were used to contain “the fire” and prevent the “spread to other buildings”.

Due to falling debris at the scene, the fire crew were forced to keep back from the severely damaged multi-storey commercial building.

The fire brigade said the blaze was contained by about 6am.

Greater Manchester Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

This article was updated at 11.45am after new developments.