Women’s Equality Party Conference Liveblog
Elise Gallagher brings you the latest from today’s Women’s Equality Party conference
26th November 2016 in Uncategorised
“Lets see equality blossom” – Sophie Walker receives a standing ovation from a full hall.
“16 months ago we sowed the seeds for equality, looking around this room I can see the shoots starting to appear” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Immigration is an opportunity to redress the gender inequalities that hold our economy back” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“We must end the Government’s categorisation of women as ‘dependents’, tethering them to their relationships” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“We must shut down Yarl’s Wood” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
Social justice at it’s heart – – Sophie Walker on her proposed immigration system
“Whatever your politics, it is clear that our immigration syestem is not fit for purpose” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“So today, we are setting up a new vision” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Because we can choose either to see women, or continue to build structures that ignore them” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“We need a movement. And never before has that movement needed to be so big” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Individual freedoms will never liberate us as our inequalities are structural” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“But for migrant women, BAME women, LGBTQ+ women – discrimination prevails and intensifies at the intersection of their identities” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Inequalities are passed on from generation to generation” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Women are the poorest half of our generation” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“I vow, BAME and LGBTQ+ will be the litmus of my leadership” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
A call to governments across the UK to show girls that regardless of race or gender, they are no barrier to success autonomy – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“So that every student is taught about respect, consent, and autonomy over their own voice” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“So that girls of every race can see themselves in the past, be themselves in the present, and free themselves in the future” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
Building a more equal world begins in the classroom” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Because sufficient and sustainable funding for services that save lives should be imperative” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“We propose funding via grants, we insist on the stability that is needed to rebuild lives” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“That is why we will put an end to competitive tendering” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“There is no one size fits all solution.” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Violence against women is not gender neutral. It is both a cause and a result of gender inequality” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Male survivors need appropriate services to rebuild their lives.” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“It looks at all of these women and asks, what about the men?” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Instead of listening the Government are using them to test their ideologies” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“It will not surprise any of you when I say the budget for fighting violence against women and children is broken. It is deeply inefficient” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
The audience shout shame, Walker nods her head in agreement.
“A justice system that allowed a footballer drag the name of a woman with her sexual history” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Last month we were confronted with the reality of a justice system that is stacked against us” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Violence against women is not news. Reports keep growing whilst prosecutions are falling.” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“And the more we talk about our inequalities the more visible they become” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“And then I thought, it doesn’t have to be like this. Because at the ballot box, we are all equal” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“In that conversation I felt the exhaustion stack up” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“I imagined what my life would have been like if I’d never had to think about childcare” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“You can choose work and life. Instead of compromising and disappearing” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Before she came to the UK she never had to choose between her career and her children” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader, on asking an Icelandic woman about childcare
“Why is it not one other party has committed to universal child care?” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“That is why the Women’s Equality party will make childcare their biggest priority” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Don’t get me wrong, investment fuels productivity. But investment in social infrastructure has the ability to transform our economy” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Do not tell me you cannot find the money for the waspy women or for the families who just this morning have missed out on disability benefits and will not be refunded” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader – criticism of Autumn statement
“It is not okay for the Government to delay the pensions of thousands of women without giving them time to make alternative plans” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
Proposed pension improvements will free up money to fund accessible child care.
“We cannot allow the women who have built this country to retire into poverty.” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“So we will expand the public registry to include the overseas territories” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“We will rebuild the physical and social infrastructure which underpins social success” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“WE will build an economy that values the work women undertake, whether paid or unpaid, invisible or not” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“They made us believe that the problem was next door. It’s not next door, it’s right here. And we’re right here.” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“And it is an economy that doesn’t see women … when a third of those taxpayers are women” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“It is a gender-blind economy” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Women’s incomes will be hit twice as hard as mens” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader, on future cuts
“It is the unpaid labour, the invisible labour, on which our economy is rebuilt, time and time again” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Equality is better for everyone, only when it makes space for everyone” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Finding out my daughter had autism wasn’t a tragedy, finding out that people wouldn’t people treat her the same, broke my heart” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“When I was taken on as a permanent member of staff the boss invited me in as he was intrigued to meet people who had got in ‘through the back door'” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Throughout my career I fought for equal pay and the chance for good assignments” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
Sophie Walker is giving an incredibly emotive speech to a packed hall.
“The movement to achieve equality is much more than left and right” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“I am so honored to address our first party conference” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
“Thank you to the women’s sector – for the work you do everyday. And for telling us when we fall short and how we can do better.” – Sophie Walker, WE Party Leader
Party leader Sophie Walker to take to the stage shortly we2016
Good afternoon and welcome to the Mancunion’s live blog of the Women’s Equality party conference. We will endeavour to keep you up to date with everything going at today’s conference.
