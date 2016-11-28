Evening wear for men

Winter is filled with a plethora of events, from birthday parties to society dos right through to the annual Christmas ball and other themed bashes. It can be difficult to find appropriate outfits for every occasion. Fear not, we have you covered. Whether you choose to splash the cash or simply find a stylishly-savvy outfit continue reading to discover the most coveted evening-wear available for men.

For formal evening-wear opt for suit jackets in navy, grey or black and do not shy away from trying various textures such as velvet or satin. For those super glamourous events, a tuxedo jacket with velvet lapels is an appropriate way to make a statement. Dare to be different? If so, opt for a patterned blazer or one which has embellished collars which will definitely make you stand out in the crowd. Style tip: do keep in mind to maintain the same colour accessories. For instance, if your belt is black ensure that your shoes are too. Take note of the finer details like the metal of the buckle and correlate that with your jewellery.

Accessories are vital to perfecting that glamourous evening-wear look whether it be formal or smart casual. Ensure you purchase a belt that is made of good quality leather so that it is long lasting. You should have several, each for individual occasions from the simple buckle belts to iconic showstoppers that you only wear to the finest soirees. Ties, cravats, pocket squares and silk scarves are dependent on what type of occasion you are attending. Tired of wearing a tie all the time, then choose a cravat instead. Be sure to add a pop of colour to your pocket square and coordinate your tie/cravat colour to make your evening look complete.

Finally, to finish your look, take care of footwear and outerwear, as they are just as important. Be sure to choose the appropriate shoe, mostly the derby shoe goes with everything but you can always switch it up with velvet loafers instead. When wearing navy tones, choose a brown shoe to complete your look. The classic pea coat is a formal outerwear favourite and available at both high-end and high-street stores.

For high-end looks visit Selfridges and Harvey Nichols. To discover suitable options from Paul Smith, Armani Collezioni, Turnbull & Asser, Dolce & Gabbana and Tom Fow. For high-street options visit H&M, Mango, Reiss, Topman, T.M & Lewin, PINK and Gives & Hawkes.