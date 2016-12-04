The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Gucci Love

Jai Joshi documents the historic reinvention — under the helm of creative director Alessandro Michele — of the Italian super brand that is Gucci

By

Gucci. Photo: gucci.com
Gucci. Photo: gucci.com

Alessandro Michele was appointed the creative director of Gucci in January 2015. From the beginning the fashion world became obsessed with Gucci. Alessandro stepped in and he completely reinvented the Italian Super Brand — in a revolutionary way.

The moment the Fall 2015 Collection dropped, the rest was history. Gucci went from a luxury Italian super brand to swiftly becoming the ultimate, recognizable powerhouse that is Gucci. From Alessandro Michele’s use of fabrics, to his individual cuts and distinguishable designs; the regal bows to his use of regal colours within menswear and womenswear collections, he truly delivered as a creative director.

Gucci was miraculously transformed, finding its place within the fashion industry becoming one of the world’s hottest super brands that received the fashion limelight for years to come. Sales sky rocketed, no surprise there.

Alessandro Michele’s later collections were playful. Incorporating symbols, from heavy spring floral prints on silk to detailed embroidery of exotic animals such as snakes, tigers, peacocks and bears. The success of Gucci lies in it being identifiable, the collections were cohesive and the history of the house was presented in a new perspective, yet still respectfully maintained on a contemporary and cool level.

Perhaps other creative directors at luxury super brands should take note that sometimes, the world of fashion requires a new injection of ideas. Especially within the world of cut-throat fashion in order to survive within the heavily crowded marketplace. That an outsider’s perspective is sometimes best. Even if it does involve risk. The daring to be different is what is required.

Admirable and astonishing, regal and rebellious is the new Gucci. Perhaps we should take a note from his books. As he states in an interview for British Vogue with Fashion Editor At Large Hamish Bowles, “I think we need to dream”. In fact, I completely agree. We as a society should creatively dream and attempt to pursue them to reach a level of happiness or even enlightenment — all thanks to a bit of Gucci.

Tags: , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 4 December, 2016 in Fashion & Beauty by

Related posts

  • Loving and Loathing Spring 20135th March 2013 Loving and Loathing Spring 2013 Chloe Letcher on the biggest hits and misses of the new season.
  • Fashion Zeitgeist11th October 2016 Fashion Zeitgeist Gender demystified. Tarun Daryanani explores why androgyny is fashion's hot new trend
  • Winter Scents2nd December 2015 Winter Scents After a new signature scent? Fleur Stevens gives us a rundown of her fave smells of the season
  • Top 5: Controversial fashion campaigns13th November 2013 Top 5: Controversial fashion campaigns   5. Sisley Fashion Junkie The Sisley advertising campaign depicts two girls clearly snorting what appears to be a vest. The advert can be interpreted in a number of ways […]
  • Are fashion magazines behind the times?10th October 2016 Are fashion magazines behind the times? Jenny Knowles suggests that fashion magazines are failing in one crucial area: diversity—with the ultimate fashion bible Vogue being perhaps the worst culprit.
  • Vogue’s Fashion Night Out: The review 15th October 2013 Vogue’s Fashion Night Out: The review Skye Scott reviews this semesters most fashionable event.
  • Transgender models19th February 2013 Transgender models The notoriously exclusive fashion industry proves it has a new direction, argues Chloe Letcher
  • Made in Britain19th November 2013 Made in Britain The closing ceremony of the London Olympic Games in 2012 was called a ‘Symphony of British Music’ and showcased the brilliance of British music from every rock, pop and hip hop sensation […]
  • Apple’s Smart Watch: strategic innovation, or one bite too many?3rd November 2014 Apple’s Smart Watch: strategic innovation, or one bite too many? Emma Victoria Orgill deliberates on the newest addition to the fashion-tech family
  • Fashionista and The City 24th September 2013 Fashionista and The City Marie Clare Yates presents to you ways in which you can fuel your fashion fix as an unfamiliar fresher in the fabulous city of Manchester.