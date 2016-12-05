The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Moschino mania: Fashion is not for the fearful

The iconic Italian fashion house, whose DNA is comprised of eccentric prints, logo emblazoned dresses and funky pop spirit, truly shows the fun and exciting side of fashion

By

Photo: fervent-adepte-de-la-mode @Flickr
Photo: fervent-adepte-de-la-mode @Flickr

Since Jeremy Scott took control of Moschino’s creative direction, he decided to reinvent the brand’s aesthetic whilst paying homage to the quirky, free nature of its heritage. Summer and Winter collections possessed creative foundations based on famous cartoon characters and the Barbie doll; pink roller skates paired with micro mini dresses infested with the Barbie logo enhanced the wacky motif of the Italian fashion house. Models even strutted down the runway with platinum blonde curls, imitating the perfect doll that would make every girl feel nostalgic. Teddy bear backpacks and shearling coats (channelling the fur of a grizzly bear) made every individual hunger for an ironically funny (and fashionable) Moschino piece. The brand injects sex appeal into every wardrobe, with staples of leather corsets and skin-baring dresses, whilst it also stands as a ubiquitous fashion house within the luxury brand portfolio.

Not many brands can create such a vision in the modern day that would appeal to such an array of celebrities and influential individuals — the Kardashians and even Michelle Obama are fans of the house.

Photo: museumatfit @Flickr

Photo: museumatfit @Flickr

One of the brand’s signature techniques is the play on words, their recent collection replaced “smoking kills” with “fashion kills”, displaying the envelope-pushing, head-turning signature of the brand. Bags and dresses imitating cigarette packets are also in sync with these humorous connotations. What could be more appealing than addressing the dangers of smoking through glamorous couture? Collections also comprised of dresses that were “literally” on fire, explicitly playing with the metaphor that fashion is “hot”.

With curve hugging dresses and embellished red carpet gowns, the brand seems to be a fashion playroom for every rich kid out there. Most recently, the Spring/Summer ‘17 collection paid homage to the paper doll. Old fashioned 50s style gowns were covered with paper inserts at the corsage and shoulder, as if parts of the dress could be detached like the garments on a paper doll. The brand is a dream for the creative rebellion. Paper doll dresses hunger every woman to imitate a vamped, sexed up persona: a hybrid between Marilyn Monroe and Bridget Bardot.

Putting aside the cigarette packets and burning dresses, it is safe to say that fashion has a main mission to entertain and allow people to creatively enjoy. Whether you risk standing out of the crowd is your choice. Will you?

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 5 December, 2016 in Fashion & Beauty by

Related posts

  • Designer dieting14th October 2013 Designer dieting Is king of fashion Karl Lagerfeld’s diet plan as satisfying as his Chanel creations? Beth Currall investigates…
  • Print Mania2nd December 2016 Print Mania Deputy Fashion and Beauty editor Talia Lee-Skudder reveals what prints you should be incorporating into your everyday look
  • How To: Colour pop 5th March 2013 How To: Colour pop Halee Wells decides whether this season's guilty pleasure makeup trend is wearable or downright unbearable
  • The ultimate high street brand15th November 2016 The ultimate high street brand Want high end inspired clothes for high street prices? Talia Lee-Skudder reveals the ultimate shopping destination for all of your fashion needs
  • Fashion Week Roundup5th March 2013 Fashion Week Roundup Gráinne Morrison reports on what we’ll all be wearing in A/W13
  • The memoirs of toddler tailoring and adolescent atrocities22nd February 2016 The memoirs of toddler tailoring and adolescent atrocities Taking a step back into the past, Sophie Soar discusses how her experimental rugrat wardrobe brought her to her current fashion choices
  • Top 5 Autumn Statement Necklaces7th October 2013 Top 5 Autumn Statement Necklaces Elizabeth Linsley runs through the hot-list of high street statement necklaces this autumn
  • Feminist fashion: Decisive decades16th February 2015 Feminist fashion: Decisive decades The Fashion Editors take a look at the defining decades of feminist fashion
  • The Real Horrors: Killer Fashion27th October 2016 The Real Horrors: Killer Fashion Jai Joshi investigates the dark side of fashion throughout history, unveiling garments and trends that were known for being so dangerous, they could kill you…
  • Denim doesn’t have to be just for the day28th November 2016 Denim doesn’t have to be just for the day Adorned, embellished, laced up denim jackets are a key accessory to accentuate both the modern and sexy eveningwear attire. Tarun Daryanani investigates the DNA of the newly created FADE DENIM