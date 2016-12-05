Moschino mania: Fashion is not for the fearful

Since Jeremy Scott took control of Moschino’s creative direction, he decided to reinvent the brand’s aesthetic whilst paying homage to the quirky, free nature of its heritage. Summer and Winter collections possessed creative foundations based on famous cartoon characters and the Barbie doll; pink roller skates paired with micro mini dresses infested with the Barbie logo enhanced the wacky motif of the Italian fashion house. Models even strutted down the runway with platinum blonde curls, imitating the perfect doll that would make every girl feel nostalgic. Teddy bear backpacks and shearling coats (channelling the fur of a grizzly bear) made every individual hunger for an ironically funny (and fashionable) Moschino piece. The brand injects sex appeal into every wardrobe, with staples of leather corsets and skin-baring dresses, whilst it also stands as a ubiquitous fashion house within the luxury brand portfolio.

Not many brands can create such a vision in the modern day that would appeal to such an array of celebrities and influential individuals — the Kardashians and even Michelle Obama are fans of the house.

One of the brand’s signature techniques is the play on words, their recent collection replaced “smoking kills” with “fashion kills”, displaying the envelope-pushing, head-turning signature of the brand. Bags and dresses imitating cigarette packets are also in sync with these humorous connotations. What could be more appealing than addressing the dangers of smoking through glamorous couture? Collections also comprised of dresses that were “literally” on fire, explicitly playing with the metaphor that fashion is “hot”.

With curve hugging dresses and embellished red carpet gowns, the brand seems to be a fashion playroom for every rich kid out there. Most recently, the Spring/Summer ‘17 collection paid homage to the paper doll. Old fashioned 50s style gowns were covered with paper inserts at the corsage and shoulder, as if parts of the dress could be detached like the garments on a paper doll. The brand is a dream for the creative rebellion. Paper doll dresses hunger every woman to imitate a vamped, sexed up persona: a hybrid between Marilyn Monroe and Bridget Bardot.

Putting aside the cigarette packets and burning dresses, it is safe to say that fashion has a main mission to entertain and allow people to creatively enjoy. Whether you risk standing out of the crowd is your choice. Will you?