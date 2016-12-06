The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Live: Sampha

At his first headline show in Manchester, Sampha shows he’s as comfortable in the spotlight as in the shadows ahead of his debut album’s release, writes Harrison Kersey

By

Photo: Harrison Kersey
Photo: Harrison Kersey

23rd November at Academy 2

7.5/10

If the name Sampha rings any bells for you, it is likely due to his otherworldly guest spots on SBTRKTs eponymous 2011 debut. His smoky, tentative performances on standout tracks like ‘Something Goes Right’ and ‘Hold On’ dripped emotion and showed off a serious vocal range. Since then, Sampha has been elusive; despite his obvious star quality he has only released a six-track EP as a lead artist, otherwise sticking to features and remixes for the likes of Drake, Solange Knowles and Frank Ocean. The cover of 2013’s Dual captures this ephemeral presence — with his face in shadow, Sampha comes across as uncertain as his voice.

However, in February the man in the shadows stepped into the spotlight with the release of his debut full-length, Process. In support of the album he announced three pre-release UK shows, and after some last-minute haggling this reviewer bagged a ticket. Support was provided by Kelsey Lu, a singer and cellist from New York who has collaborated with Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. Not your typical warm-up act, Lu gave a sparse but powerful performance; alone on stage with minimal lighting effects, her rich voice captivated about half the crowd. Sadly, those who had come just for the main event were not so drawn in, with a pre-gig buzz of conversation audible throughout her set.

Support done, and after a solid half hour of setup, the time came for Sampha to take the stage. Big and broad, he didn’t look like the guy singing about his emotions on ‘Hesitant Oath’. Flanked by four musicians, including a wardrobe-changed Kelsey Lu on cello and backing vocals, he greeted the audience with a big grin and a few words of thanks before opening with a tune from the new album. Complex arrangements immediately apparent, each person on stage seemed to be playing some kind of percussion as well as their instrument. The man himself held things down on two keyboards and a drum pad, without missing a note of his stunning vocals. As the show wound on through new material punctuated with a few SBTRKT tunes (sadly just from 2013 release Wonder Where We Land), the moments which stood out most were the transitions; the shift from quiet to loud on lead Process single ‘Timmy’s Prayer’ was phenomenal, as the song moved from a low-key, woozy synth line to a climactic outburst of emotion.

Another memorable track was second single ‘Blood On Me’, a frenetic meltdown made more unnerving in live rendition. A few songs did feel a little directionless, with angsty atmospherics leading nowhere, but the consistently on-point vocal interplay between Sampha and Lu often made this forgiveable. The fact that much of the material had not been heard before also gave a sense of anticipation to the whole show, with the crowd waiting for either a new sound or a throwback tune like ‘Hold On’, neither of which ever really came. This said, there is nothing wrong with the sound of the new album; if anything its consistency should be its strength as Sampha fleshes out his sound. Based on this performance, when Process drops on the 3rd of February, I would recommend you check it out.

Tags: , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 6 December, 2016 in Music, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Warehouse Project: Simian Mobile Disco Preview25th October 2010 Warehouse Project: Simian Mobile Disco Preview With a supposed techno-based new album coming out later this year, SMD could be bringing a heavier sound to Warehouse than they ever have before. But still, expect plenty of analogue […]
  • Live: Hinds2nd March 2016 Live: Hinds Hinds' charming, rip-roaring garage-rock revivalism had the audience in Gorilla right in the palms of their hands
  • Warehouse Project: Doves Preview25th October 2010 Warehouse Project: Doves Preview Manchester band Doves are the second live band to headline the Warehouse Project this year.  The band, who recently released their greatest hits album, have been a favourite in the city […]
  • Introduction to the Warehouse Project22nd October 2010 Introduction to the Warehouse Project Now in its fifth year, Manchester institution that is the Warehouse Project hardly needs an introduction. But so wide is its appeal, and so significant its place on the UK music calendar, […]
  • Album: Solange – A Seat at the Table9th October 2016 Album: Solange – A Seat at the Table Her sister may have beaten her to the finish line, but Solange Knowles’ effort is more cohesive and understated
  • Warehouse Project: Maximo Park Preview25th October 2010 Warehouse Project: Maximo Park Preview This year’s Warehouse Project starts with one of only a handful of nights featuring live bands rather than DJs. The club’s opening night on the Thursday of Welcome Week features headliners […]
  • The Midnight Beast9th October 2012 The Midnight Beast Manchester Academy 1 3rd October 2012 7/10
  • Live: Two Door Cinema Club @ Manchester Academy25th October 2010 Live: Two Door Cinema Club @ Manchester Academy 4 Stars Its 7:30pm, and outside the union a group of teenage girls are shelling out £40 each for a ticket. Bearing in mind the normal price was £9.50, it’s not surprising the touts are […]
  • Warehouse Project: Ian Brown Preview25th October 2010 Warehouse Project: Ian Brown Preview Ian Brown is a certified Mancunion musical icon. Now seven albums down since the split of the Stone Roses, he’ll be playing his second huge Manchester gig of the year. While early June’s […]
  • Live: Josh Ritter @ RNCM25th October 2010 Live: Josh Ritter @ RNCM 4 Stars It’s always heartening to see a musician enjoying a gig as much as the audience, and Josh Ritter, playing to an almost full Royal Northern College of Music last Wednesday, […]