University of Manchester’s Students’ Union Senate Liveblog

Keep up to date with what’s happening at tonight’s Senate meeting

Photo: Alicia Love
Photo: Alicia Love
Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20166:23 PM

The Annual Members’ Meeting has just started

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20166:22 PM
“Members of the Student Union must not incite hatred against any individual or group”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20166:21 PM

“Students are expected to respect the right of all members and staff to enjoy the Students’ Union as a safe space environment, defined as a space which is welcoming and safe and includes the prohibition of discriminatory language and actions.”

Freedom of speech is important, yet intention to incite hatred is never acceptable.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20166:08 PM

These warnings have been handed out by the SU prior to Senate

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20166:07 PM

The Vote No grouping in opposition to the BDS motion have responded with these flyers

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20166:00 PM

It looks like things will be a bit late starting here. The AMM is supposed to start at 6pm and Senate at 6:30, but a substantial number of senate and audience members are still yet to take their seats.

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:42 PM

These are the organisations that have handed out the flyers.

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:40 PM

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:40 PM

As people are waiting to enter these flyers are being passed around.

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:28 PM

Sent on behalf of the Vote No team

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:26 PM

“Help us to promote debate, vote against the motion.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:25 PM

“If this motion passes today, I’m no longer going to feel as if I can identify myself comfortably within a union which has previously always been so supportive of my community.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:25 PM

“I am a British Jew and I’ve never been ashamed to identify myself as such.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:25 PM

“Please help us to do this, whether it’s by showing your support for a referendum on the matter or supporting an open forum (such as a dinner) whereby people can openly discuss their views but whatever format you support, we urge you not to vote for the motion.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:24 PM

“I propose to any senator, regardless of your political leanings, to vote to serve those who have mandated them. The whole team opposing BDS today want to form a coalition with all parties to facilitate a greater debate on the issue, we want discussion, not divide.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:24 PM

“As students who define themselves as supporters of a progressive solution in Israel, BDS stands against everything we believe in. BDS is in relation to such a contentious issue but with so little time to prepare an active opposition to the motion, those opposing it are now deeply afraid it may pass without a true gauge of the demands of the student population. “

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:23 PM

“Whilst I respect the right of the committee to pass any motion they may so wish to, BDS goes beyond that.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:22 PM

Item 4 at the Senate today is discussing making BDS the official policy of the Student Union, a policy which is going to have a detrimental effect on general life on campus.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:22 PM

“Today those values may be breached.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:21 PM

“I believe you support the value of free and open debate, the value of creating a Student Union that welcomes everyone and the value of making sure that whatever a union does, its representative of the students whom it may serve.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:21 PM
“Dear Senator,
I’m writing to you in the hope of you standing up for the values I know we share, something I believe we do without even having met you.”
Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:18 PM

A letter was sent to all senators today ahead of tonight’s BDS debate.

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:14 PM

“We are keen to make sure everyone feels confident to express themselves without fear of abuse or harassment.”

Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:13 PM
“Due to the sensitive nature of some of the topics being discussed, we are happy for the Mancunion to live blog the event provided that two conditions are met:
1. The liveblog does not mention any students or staff by name or other identifiable information
2. The liveblogging is done by someone who isn’t a member of Senate, or if this is unavoidable, the person doing so sits away from other members of Senate (i.e. in the audience seats)”
Alex Whitcomb 8th December 20165:09 PM

Tonight’s liveblog is brought to you with two conditions.

