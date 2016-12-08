University of Manchester’s Students’ Union Senate Liveblog
8th December 2016 in News, Student, Students' Union, University
“Students are expected to respect the right of all members and staff to enjoy the Students’ Union as a safe space environment, defined as a space which is welcoming and safe and includes the prohibition of discriminatory language and actions.”
These warnings have been handed out by the SU prior to Senate
The Vote No grouping in opposition to the BDS motion have responded with these flyers
It looks like things will be a bit late starting here. The AMM is supposed to start at 6pm and Senate at 6:30, but a substantial number of senate and audience members are still yet to take their seats.
These are the organisations that have handed out the flyers.
As people are waiting to enter these flyers are being passed around.
Sent on behalf of the Vote No team
“Help us to promote debate, vote against the motion.”
“If this motion passes today, I’m no longer going to feel as if I can identify myself comfortably within a union which has previously always been so supportive of my community.”
“I am a British Jew and I’ve never been ashamed to identify myself as such.”
“Please help us to do this, whether it’s by showing your support for a referendum on the matter or supporting an open forum (such as a dinner) whereby people can openly discuss their views but whatever format you support, we urge you not to vote for the motion.”
“I propose to any senator, regardless of your political leanings, to vote to serve those who have mandated them. The whole team opposing BDS today want to form a coalition with all parties to facilitate a greater debate on the issue, we want discussion, not divide.”
“As students who define themselves as supporters of a progressive solution in Israel, BDS stands against everything we believe in. BDS is in relation to such a contentious issue but with so little time to prepare an active opposition to the motion, those opposing it are now deeply afraid it may pass without a true gauge of the demands of the student population. “
“Whilst I respect the right of the committee to pass any motion they may so wish to, BDS goes beyond that.”
“Item 4 at the Senate today is discussing making BDS the official policy of the Student Union, a policy which is going to have a detrimental effect on general life on campus.”
“Today those values may be breached.”
“I believe you support the value of free and open debate, the value of creating a Student Union that welcomes everyone and the value of making sure that whatever a union does, its representative of the students whom it may serve.”
A letter was sent to all senators today ahead of tonight’s BDS debate.
“We are keen to make sure everyone feels confident to express themselves without fear of abuse or harassment.”
Tonight’s liveblog is brought to you with two conditions.
The Annual Members’ Meeting has just started