The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Album: Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love

Childish Gambino confidently trades rap for funk with his latest release, writes James Gill

By

Photo: Album Artwork
Photo: Album Artwork

Released December 2nd via Glassnote

7/10

Donald Glover has flourished in 2016 with his casting as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars spinoff alongside his critically acclaimed show Atlanta. Now, Glover — aka Childish Gambino — is back with a brand new album. Straying away from the almost juvenile rap of his previous projects, this latest effort is heading in a new direction.

Although hinted at in his Stn Mtn mixtape, Awaken, My Love is straight vintage funk. Gambino carefully creates a unique and easily distinguishable barrier between himself and others reviving seventies funk of old such as Chance the Rapper. There is clear inspiration drawn from the likes of Eddie Hazel and Bootsie Collins, the latter of which he samples in the track ‘Redbone’. Perhaps the worst aspect of the album is that it might make up the subtotal of his escapades in the genre.

Even though Gambino is toying with an older sound, he approaches it with new production using electronic elements such as autotune, which is applied very tastefully. The instrumental talent is notable, using clean percussion beside funky bass riffs, as well as some exceedingly well-executed solos. Overall the music production is spotless, but also very diverse, with the sensual ‘Redbone’ among darker songs such as ‘Zombies’ and ballads like ‘Baby Boy’.

The flow of this album is worthy of praise with a distinct separation in tone between the first and second halves. The first half, with its energetic and punchy songs contrast beautifully with the deeper and more emotional tracks on the second. Gambino seems to be heading towards a more developed sound than his previous material, however the two are not entirely comparable due to the change in genre. The lyricism especially has seen a large shift in maturity, from references to issues for black men in today’s America on the track ‘Boogieman’ to talk of the crumbling relationship with his child’s mother on the track ‘Baby Boy’.

Nevertheless, there are some flaws with the album, primarily the track ‘California’. The vocals are strained and overly autotuned leading to an irritating moaning sound which is disappointing due to the potential in the funky keyboard and bass riffs. Furthermore, Gambino sometimes overwhelms the accompaniment in songs such as ‘Boogieman’ in a manner which is reminiscent of his previous work and the track ‘Riot’ seems underwritten and ends suddenly, which throws away the initial promise it creates.

Awaken, My Love demonstrates the versatility of Gambino in entering a new genre. Whilst not being perfect, there is ground to believe that this project is able to hold its own against more established funk and soul artists such as Anderson .Paak. There is a solid basis for expansion in future work and it would be a crying shame if we see this genre abandoned in his return to rap.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 14 December, 2016 in Music, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Review: Atlanta15th November 2016 Review: Atlanta In a world devoid of original sitcom concepts, Donald Glover’s Atlanta provides a topical comedy with more heart and creativity than anything currently on TV
  • Album: Solange – A Seat at the Table9th October 2016 Album: Solange – A Seat at the Table Her sister may have beaten her to the finish line, but Solange Knowles’ effort is more cohesive and understated
  • Live: Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles23rd November 2015 Live: Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles Cory Henry leaves our jazz specialist Pierre Flasse lost for words (almost)
  • Live: Childish Gambino22nd February 2014 Live: Childish Gambino Childish Gambino was made for live performances; his singing was recording worthy and his rapping was full of passion.
  • From The Vault: Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill22nd February 2014 From The Vault: Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Phoebe Clarke revisits the 90's debut of Ms Lauryn Hill.
  • Live: Whitney21st November 2016 Live: Whitney Whitney's warm, soulful Americana is the perfect antidote to a cold, miserable election night, writes Joe Casson
  • Campus Confidential: NUDE24th February 2016 Campus Confidential: NUDE Fun, feisty and downright funky. Student band NUDE are making ripples in Manchester’s Northern Quarter
  • Album: The Weeknd – Starboy3rd December 2016 Album: The Weeknd – Starboy Despite some indications that Abel Tesfaye can supply the poetry and melodies he offered so effortlessly in previous work, he appears to have bitten off more than he can chew this time around
  • Live: HONNE8th November 2016 Live: HONNE The electro-soul duo have come a long way in a short time, and it's hard not to watch HONNE perform and not fall in love, writes Tara Bharadia
  • Club: Lost In Space opening party – Floating Points all night long30th September 2015 Club: Lost In Space opening party – Floating Points all night long Floating Points hits the sweet spot with a rich wax arsenal at his disposal