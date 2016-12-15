Project invites people to submit the strangest gift ideas

A Northern Quarter creative agency are asking people to submit their strangest gift ideas,to raise awareness for children’s charity Wood Street Mission

Manchester creative agency The Neighbourhood are spelling out people’s most extravagant imaginative gift ideas on a billboard on their rooftop in the Northern Quarter.

The campaign is a part of The Neighbourhood’s annual Christmas project in aid of the children’s charity Wood Street Mission, which helps children and families living on low incomes by alleviating the impact of poverty and improving children’s life chances.

They hope to encourage people to donate presents to families who cannot afford to buy any for their children this Christmas, through building a community spirit through the campaign.

Every day The Neighbourhood will donate a gift to the appeal and local businesses and neighbours are also being invited to place presents under their Christmas tree at 24 Lever Street.

On their website they offer people the chance to “tell Manchester what you really want for Christmas. Predictable presents are out. Wave goodbye to novelty socks, gift vouchers and hideous Christmas jumpers. We’re looking for some truly creative gift ideas. The weirder the better.”

People can submit their gift ideas online and they are encouraged to be as extravagant, beautiful, inventive and heartfelt as possible. The most inspiring are handpicked and placed for all to see on their rooftop.

There will also be daily illustrations of the gift ideas posted on their website and social media. Top Manchester artists are involved including Stanley Chow and Kim Thompson.

Some of gift ideas that have already appeared include: ‘A presidential disco bra’ accompanied by the dancing naked gif below, and ‘half a wheel of stinking bishop and Bowie’s ghost’.

Supporting Wood Street Mission’s Christmas campaign is an annual tradition. Last year, an advent calendar was created on the side of 24 Lever Street’s Grade II listed home in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

The Neighbourhood’s Creative Director and Founder, Jon Humphreys, said: “Typeofxmas.com has already been inundated with hundreds of hugely inventive suggestions, ranging from pet unicorns to marriage proposals, so it’s possible some may be more achievable than others…

“Our main aim is to creatively connect with the community, whilst helping to make Christmas a little brighter for some of the families in Manchester that are most in need, so we’re looking forward to meeting new friends and neighbours as they come in to donate.”

The campaign will be running until Christmas Eve and you can submit your own ideas here.