Manchester Enterprise Centre launch Venture Further 2017

The competition offers UoM students and recent alumni a chance to receive expert feedback on their business ideas and the chance to get their business off the ground

The Manchester Enterprise Centre has just launched its next competition, Venture Further. The competition is looking to find the next big startup from the University of Manchester.

Students and recent alumni are invited to submit a business proposal to be judged by a panel of enterprise and business experts.

Technical, professional and engineering group Jacobs, analytical science instrumentation and software manufacturer Waters and Manchester Science Partnership, the UK’s largest science park operator, are sponsoring the Venture Further 2017 initiative.

Successful entries have the chance to win a £10,000 cash prize to ensure their business gets off the ground.

As well as the cash prize the competition entrants have the opportunity to receive expert advice on their startup ideas.

The competition consists of four cash prize categories: business, startups that have commercial potential; social ideas that will improve people’s lives; digital, businesses that use digital technologies; and research, plans that will use university-based research to address real-world problems.

Dr. Martin Henery, Venture Competition Director, said: “Venture Further is a great opportunity for students across the university who are serious about starting a business.

“Venture Further is the perfect platform to put your plans to the test. We are here every step of the way to help you take your idea and turn it into a viable business; many past entrants — not just the winners — have gone on to launch and sustain successful ventures.

“By the same token, many of our students already have their own business, and Venture Further is here to give them a boost and take their enterprise to the next level.”

Previous winners and finalists of Venture Further have included: craft beer company Shindigger Brewing Co., kangaroo childcare business Joy and Joe and online payments system MishiPay.

The deadline for applications for 2017 competition is 29th March.

More information can be found here.