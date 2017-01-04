The Mancunion

Why Manchester Students’ Union supports BDS

Sara Khan defends the SU’s support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign, and challenges claims that the movement is anti-Semitic

Photo: gloucester2gaza @ Wikimedia Commons

University of Manchester Students’ Union recently passed a policy in support of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) campaign. The average student may know that this is controversial, but they may not know why. So what is BDS? The BDS movement, modelled in part on the successful campaign against apartheid South Africa, is a call from 170 Palestinian civil society organisations to boycott, divest and sanction the Israeli government, and all Israeli companies and institutions that are complicit in the violence, oppression, and military occupation faced by the Palestinian people.

The three aims of the international BDS movement are: (a) for Palestinians across the world to be given the right to return to their homeland; (b) to end the ongoing illegal occupation of Palestine and to reinstate the pre-1967 Israeli borders; and (c) to abolish the 50 laws that discriminate against Palestinian citizens in Israel.

On the 8 of December 2016, the senate of our Students’ Union, the largest in the UK, passed a motion in support of BDS. The motion won the support of 60 per cent of the SU senate. The senate is democratically elected by students, and therefore this motion demonstrates a strong student support for the BDS movement at the university.

So what does BDS look like in the context of our university? Well, the BDS campaign at the University of Manchester is demanding that the university complies with its own socially-responsible investment policy, which states that it will end any links or contracts with companies and institutions that are complicit in human rights abuses or have ties with the arms trade. Currently, their investments include a £820,133 stake in Caterpillar — who manufacture the armoured bulldozers that have been used to destroy more than 25,000 Palestinian homes in order to build illegal Israeli settlements. By investing in companies like Caterpillar, the university is investing in systematic ethnic cleansing — we should demand that they divest.

Palestinians living in Gaza have faced a decade (and counting) of blockades, they are being stripped of their civil liberties and their basic human rights. They have limited access to water, medicine and electricity, and they have little to no freedom of movement. They are placed in what has been referred to by David Cameron as the largest open air prison in the world. Newborn Palestinian babies are dying at checkpoints controlled by Israeli soldiers within the occupied territories, under the longest illegal military regime in modern history.

Importantly, BDS does not target Israeli individuals. BDS targets only the Israeli government, and any Israeli organisations that are complicit in the brutal military occupation of Palestine, by funding or conducting weapons research and production, or contributing in any other way to the violence. Under UN Resolution 242, the occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal; BDS only wants the Israeli government to adhere to international law.

Opponents of BDS often highlight that boycotting the Israeli government and Israeli corporations and institutions would damage the economy, thus affecting the average Israeli. While this is true, it is important to remember that, first, there are many average Israelis, from organisations such as Jewish Voice for Peace, that support BDS knowing fully that the economy will be affected but are willing to make the sacrifice; and second, that it is the Israeli government that should be held accountable for the economic repercussions of the BDS campaign, because they have given activists no other choice but to pressure the state in this way.

The Oslo Accords were signed over 20 years ago, but the violent occupation of Palestine continues. Diplomacy has failed, but BDS is still a peaceful, non-violent tactic. It is up to the Israeli government to heal any damage caused to the economy as a result of BDS by complying with international law and the universal principles of human rights, and ending the occupation of Palestine.

During our campaign, BDS activists at the University of Manchester have been accused of making Jewish students feel unsafe on campus. However, there is no evidence of any anti-Semitic harassment being committed. Importantly, the Home Affairs Select Committee, in its 2016-2017 report on anti-Semitism in the UK, states that “it is not anti-Semitic to criticise the Government of Israel”, to “hold the Israeli Government to the same standards as other liberal democracies, or to take a particular interest in the Israeli Government’s policies or actions […] without additional evidence to suggest anti-Semitic intent.”

BDS campaigners take anti-Semitism very seriously, as we stand against all forms of discrimination against all peoples. But the Community Security Trust reported in 2016 that most anti-Semitic abuse comes from the far Right; anti-Semitism is a very real issue that should be battled at every turn, but it is important that instead of accusing human rights activists such as BDS campaigners, we direct our attention to the real perpetrators.

Students at the University of Manchester have shown, through passing this policy in support of BDS, that they stand for peace, justice and equality. We are listening to the call from Palestinian Civil Society for the international community to boycott, divest and sanction Israel, and we will continue to fight until every Students’ Union and university in the country endorses BDS. Every win is another step closer to ending the illegal occupation and war crimes committed by Israel; if our government will not support Palestine, then we will make sure that the people do. Justice will win.

  • Bad points

    BDS campaigners also fail to take into account that BDS’s objectives are in itself anti-Semitism, as vocalised by both the Canadian Parliament and Germany. It’s intentions, like any other cause, can be seen as meaningful but practically do not hold up, and instead masks a deeper hatred of Israel, it’s right to exist and also the self determination of the Palestinian people. It does not take into account the campaign directly benefits the causes of both Hamas and other terrorist groups and it’s proponents absorb an agenda which has been constantly been rewritten proven to show a lack of contractual analysis. The editor merely blames anti-Semitism as a right wing practice but fails to see the increase in anti-Semitism on university campuses by left wing groups, further legitimised by the NUS.

    In conclusion, this is more a virtue signal rather than a dedicated cause at our university and a cause which will evidently hurt Jewish students as we see anti-Semitism legitimised on campus by boycotting a selective state.

  • Amos

    ‘Palestinian Civil Society’? – nope, sorry, it doesn’t exist. Hamas (the Palestinian’s ‘democratically elected’ government/ blood crazed terrorist group hell bent on destroying all Jews) is not civil, if any Palestinians live in a civil society that is because they in the West and benefit from the state of Israel existing. Oh Israel oppresses the Palestinians so much, oh ooo, waaa, cry. Well then maybe the Palestinians, plus all the other Arab countries, shouldn’t have spent the last 30 year (MINIMUM, it’s actually a lot longer, but 30 years with the actual policy) trying to destroy Israel and slaughter all Jews? We were not so kind to Hitler when he had the same objectives. ‘Justice will win’ – HAHA, justice, as in Hamas succeeding with its objective, which is the express slaughter of all Jewish people and the destruction of Israel? That’s justice. Hey I have an idea if you want justice so much. Why don’t you fly is Israel, which has beautiful modern airports. Take a walk around the beautiful modern cities and talk to the intelligent, enlightened people. Maybe go a buy a coke and read a newspaper, rent a hotel room and watch a big flat screen TV. Then drive down a well built, smooth roads over to the border of Gaza. Then quickly, smuggle yourself across and join the terrorists spent all your time working out how to destroy Israel. Maybe when you’re firing a rocket launcher at the border you may have a change of heart – and maybe, just maybe, a single thought might cross your head: hey, erm, wait… are we the bad guys? Calling Gaza a prison is blood right! Thank god! Do you blame them? Wouldn’t we put people in prison if their express purpose was the violent destruction of an entire race, literally genocide? Damn right we would. Frankly BDS is rubbish and your opinion is meaningless moralizing that isn’t connected to the real world situation. Anyway its all good, because Trump has made it clear he will support Israel, and a vote for Trump was a vote against YOU, naive moralisers who think they know better then everyone because they’re regurgitating Chomsky and Michael Moore. Also if anyone reads this comments and know anything about the Manc Union Senate I want to paste this paragraph in, it’s the funniest fucking thing I’ve ever read, the tone, like you’re announcing V Day!: “On the 8 of December 2016, the senate of our Students’ Union, the largest in the UK, passed a motion in support of BDS. The motion won the support of 60 per cent of the SU senate. The senate is democratically elected by students (HAHAHA), and therefore this motion demonstrates a strong student support for the BDS movement at the university.” Amazing, just amazing. Thank god for Brexit, thank god for Trump. Thank god this head in the cloud bullshit is over.

    • Anthony McGowan

      Brexit, Trump … Israel. Honestly, the great founders of Israel would be embarrassed to be put in that kind of company.

      • Amos

        Actually I think the founders of Israel would be pretty keen on people reclaiming their sovereignty and right to self determination from a bunch of fat cat elitists buried so deep in their own ideological excrement they think brown is the only color. You know – I think they would have been REALLY keen on that idea actually.

  • Beer Baron

    It would be difficult to find anything remotely accurate in this unintentionally-hilarious Orwellian rewriting of history masquerading as an editorial, but I will restrict myself to the following point:

    Contrary to the author’s assertion, BDS does not support a two-state solution. Rather, it really wants a one-state solution; minus the Jewish state of Israel.

      • Brownstudent

        Can’t say it’s surprising that the pro-BDS people here can’t respond with anything except sloganeering.

      • Beer Baron

        Foreign investment in Israel has nearly tripled since the BDS movement began in 2005. Keep up the great work! LMFAO

        https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/69063/israels-foreign-investments-tripled-since-bds-established/#tWQ7o5xV8rew7eDK.97

  • Ron Barak
      • Ron Barak

        Alway a pleasure to see the intellectual magnitude and adroitness of BDSholes.
        Cut-and-pasting the same void response to any and all answers, without ever addressing the actual arguments show such brilliance and mental prowess as to leave one completely speechless

          • Ron Barak

            “138 country voted for Palastine
            14 country in UN security counsel voted for Palastine”

            So, the Automatic UN majority against Israel was manifested again, just in this case the US didn’t veto. What changed?

            If you know your history (and I’m sure you do, as you’re such a broad minded person), the international community said completely the opposite in 1922 when the League of Nations introduced the Mandate for Palestine. That legal document gave all of Judea and Samaria (renamed “the West Bank in 1948 by Jordan, when it illegally occupied the areas after trying to prevent the birth of Israel), all of Jordan, and all of Jerusalem over for the creation of a homeland for the Jewish people. The Mandatory power, Britain, then gifted more than 70% of the Mandate area to create an Arab state (first named the Emirate of Trans-Jordan, today known as the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan).
            When the United Nations was created, its very own charter (Article 80) made it illegal to change any of the resolutions of the League of Nations.
            In 1947, the United Nations General Assembly passed a non-binding resolution suggesting a further division of the remaining ~30% of the land between Jews and Arabs (at a time, if you’d called somebody a “Palestinian”, everyone would have assumed you were talking about a Jew).
            The Jews accepted and the Arabs said no. By rejecting this non-binding resolution and attacking the nascent state of Israel with the often expressed intention of genocide against the Jews there, the Arabs allowed the Mandate for Palestine to stand as the sole international law governing the Holy Land. That is still the case today.

            In short, try as they might, the international community cannot change the international law it made itself almost a century ago. Neither can you, no matter how illiterate the English you use or the logical fallacies you employ (when you resort to logic at all).

            • Ron Barak

              Time and again you amaze your readers with your intellectual genius, being able to refute all my arguments with such a small number of words. Actually, if zero wasn’t the smallest non-negative number, probably you could have surpassed yourself and trash all my arguments with _negative_ number of words.
              We all have to attest: Albert Einstein has nothing on you, but then – how could he, you being you – the epitome of rightness, and him being just a despicable Jew, a descendent of pigs and monkeys.

            • Ron Barak

              Such eloquence and clarity of language.
              I’m sure that my failure to understand your languages structure and syntax (dare I say ‘newspeak’) has nothing to do with your failure to grasp what punctuation and syntax are used for, and all to do with my utter inability to comprehend your mastery of the English language.
              Move aside Shakespeare, you have been toppled from the throne.

              P.S.: if you’d care to rewrite your arguments in the prevalent rules of the English language, namely using punctuation, correct tenses, keeping the verbs connected to their subjects, etc. – so that even mere mortals like me could decipher your meaning – I’d be happy to address said arguments.

