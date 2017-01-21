Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

An impressive display from Manchester City wasn’t enough to take all three points unfortunately, as Spurs clawed back a 2-2 draw at The Etihad Stadium

With Liverpool losing at the hands of a Swansea City resurgence, and Manchester United only just salvaging a point against Stoke City, the door was left wide open for Tottenham and Manchester City to take advantage and climb the table. A frustrating day for the Blues left them with a point, whilst Tottenham will feel much the happier of the two.

If this game was a film… La La Land

Okay a loose link this week. That’s half because of my lack of originality, and half because I really, really, really wanted to tell you all about this very cute thing that Pep Guardiola did. For his birthday on Wednesday he took some of the team, including Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sané, who played excellently today, to the Printworks to all watch La La Land together. You know why? Because musicals are cool and I don’t want to hear you say otherwise!

InSané Performance

Leroy Sané had a particularly impressive performance from start to finish, as his skill was matched by his positional ability! The German under-21 international was put back into the team to hit Spurs with pace. Along with Raheem Sterling, they worked magic for the first half, as the Spurs defence could not handle their pace. Sané opened the scoring, after asking for Kevin de Bruyne to loop the ball over to him. He did. Hugo Lloris came rushing out but got a migraine on the way, so Sané could simply tap the ball past him into an open goal.

Flappy Birds

You know when they deleted Flappy Birds and you could sell your phone for millions on eBay if it was still downloaded? Hugo Lloris’ price-tag went up a few million that day too. After an almighty blunder for Leroy Sané’s goal, Lloris was consistent as he did it again for Kevin de Bruyne’s goal. Raheem Sterling drilled the ball across the six-yard box and Lloris comfortably collected the ball. Then he remembered the Snickers he’d left out of the fridge at home, and wondered if it had melted. He dropped the ball and de Bruyne tapped in.

Comeback

Against the run of play Tottenham got themselves a goal from courtesy of a Dele Alli header. A beauty of a cross from Kyle Walker landed on Alli’s head and there was nothing that Claudio Bravo could have done. Alli had moments before pushed Nicolas Otamendi to the ground; many in the stadium called for a red. A red would have been harsh though.

Frustration

I used to play Frustration with my sister and then storm off when I couldn’t do it. I think a lot of fans in the Etihad Stadium today almost did very similar when the referee Andre Marriner did not spot a clear shove on Raheem Sterling when through on goal. Sterling managed to stay on his feet but it put him off balance and the shot went straight to Lloris. It was a clear penalty, that Kyle Walker admitted to after the game. Sixty seconds later Son had scored at the other end and the Blues fans were sick to the stomach.

Jesus Cameo

On for his debut, Gabriel Jesus came on for the last ten minutes. Within two minutes he’d got on the end of a Kevin de Bruyne cross and scored! The crowd went wild, and Jesus celebrated madly running around the stadium. Jesus was actually in an Uber home still high fiving people out the rolled-down window, when he realised that it was offside. Despite that though, Jesus really impressed in his little cameo, showing speed, skill and that killer instinct. I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s made of, but also to make lots of near-the-line-Jesus-puns throughout the rest of the season.

Chances

There were masses of chances for City, especially in the first half. A personal favourite being when right back Pablo Zabaleta almost scored with a long range effort! The Argentinian isn’t best known for his goals but de Bruyne pulled back from a corner and he drilled it just wide.

Quotes of the Presser

PEP GUARDIOLA:

“When we miss a lot of chances, the referee doesn’t matter… I know you like honest people and I think Walker was, and Raheem was” — on the penalty decision that was not given by the referee. Kyle Walker admitted to pushing Sterling after the game.

“After Everton, we were out [of the Premier League title race]” then he added that he was still never going to give up.

“I am sad for the players again because when we play shit, I say we play shit, but it has not been the case for a few games… maybe in the future this will make the club stronger… these kinds of games these kind of situations.”

“We performed outstanding. It was déjà vu game.”