Student Manchester City tickets available in the Students’ Union

From £16-£21 buy your tickets for Manchester City games from the Students’ Union helpdesk

Whilst here in Manhchester, make sure you make the most of it and visit every part of it! For your chance to go to one of the best stadiums in the country, to watch one of the world’s greatest teams, buy a Manchester City ticket from the Students’ Union helpdesk — for a subsidised student price.

With Manchester City bouncing back from a disappointing 4-0 loss at Everton, with a rousing performance against Tottenham Hotspur, Pep Guardiola’s team may just be beginning to click. With every game a big game, tickets are available for students from the Students’ Union helpdesk, when you buy with your student card.

Tickets for City’s Premier League tie against resurging Swansea City on the 5th of February: £16.

Tickets for City’s Champions League clash against high-flying Ligue 1 leaders, Monaco, on 21st of February: £21.

The Club will continue to be selling student priced tickets at the Students’ Union helpdesk throughout the season, so keep your eyes pealed for more big games.