Interview: Frank Turner

On Frank Turner’s official website, on the page titled ‘Live Archives’, there is a complete list of every single show Frank Turner has played as a solo artist; a career spanning twelve incredible years. Scrolling through the almost impossibly long list, it becomes clear that Frank Turner simply hasn’t stopped touring in all of that time. Indeed, it was just ahead of his 2000th show that I had the privilege of chatting with the man that never got off the road.

While these twelve years have been seemingly non-stop hard work, however, it is abundantly clear that Frank Turner has by no means become disenchanted with it. The minute we began talking, the excitement for the upcoming 2000th show was spilling from him and it was wonderful to see. He was celebrating this personal landmark with a triumphant show to conclude the tour at Nottingham’s Rock City, which he told me is his “favourite venue in the world”.

It was not just where he and his band The Sleeping Souls would be performing, but who would be supporting the set too, that made it such a special show. “For the support I’ve picked Beans on Toast,” he told me eagerly, “I moved into a bar in 2004 and it had this real culture of country and folk song writing. Two of my favourite acts were Beans on Toast and The Tailors, which is my friend Adam’s band. I love them and I used to go to all their shows, but they broke up nine or ten years ago and they hadn’t done anything since. But their songs remain one of my biggest influences as a song writer. So I asked them to get back together for the show and they said yes, but minus a guitar player, so I am now the guitar player in the Tailors for this last hoorah.”

Whilst the prospect of not only performing such a special show with two of his favourite bands, but getting to play in one of them clearly filled Frank Turner with the kind of pure enthusiasm that was both humbling and infectious, I was intrigued to know whether after doing so many shows for so many years, they still retained that same magic, or whether performing had become more comfortable for him.

“That’s an interesting word, comfortable…” He mused, “I definitely think I’m a lot better at what I do now than I used to be. But a long time ago a friend of mine once noted that the only place he’s ever seen me look comfortable in my skin is when I’m on stage, and that was a big boost of confidence for me.”

“The thing I love about tour is that I have a daily chance for reinvention. When you record, you make these decisions about each song about how fast it’s meant to be, what key it’s meant to be in, and you make those decisions as best you can, but there’s no perfect version of any song… Every night I get up and I get a chance to have another go at the songs and play them as best I can. It’s not just the songs, it’s also the way we present the show and the way we interact with the crowd… Because you’ve always got another go the next night there’s something redemptive about that to me, which I love.

It’s been years since I’ve got nervous before a show, but that doesn’t mean I don’t get excited. I love playing and I’m so lucky to do it.”

This love for what he does is integral to Frank Turner as a musician, as a live performer, and as a human being; something I found completely enthralling about him. And if it is not evident in the compelling and emotionally raw performance he puts on every night, it is certainly evident in the fact that, already, 2017 is brimming with tour dates.

With this great joy, has come hard work, and along with hard work has come some very difficult times, something Frank Turner has always been admirably and unapologetically honest about. So honest, in fact, that he released a documentary on a year of his life. Get Better was originally intended to be a record of Frank and the band during the recording of his latest album, Positive Songs for Negative People. Life, however, seemed to have other plans; “Ben Morse is a very good friend of ours and tour photographer, and he suggested the idea. We knew it was going to go over the making of Positive Songs so he started filming and a month into it everything fell apart. I had this titanic fight with my record label and it was a moment where I really had my artistic integrity put on the line. That then coincided slash caused something of a collapse in my personal life as well, because it turns out I handle stress quite badly. Everything got really dark for a time and Ben kept filming. He ended up making a kind of character study that’s about a year where everything very nearly came apart but then didn’t.”

“I think it’s ended up being a much more interesting film than it was originally going to be. But I find it very uncomfortable to watch because it’s extremely raw and there’s a lot of unforgiving documentation of me not being a very good human at places.”

It is this striking openness, this willingness to lay his emotions and his flaws out for the world to see, that lies at the heart of Frank Turner’s music. Positive Songs for Negative People is an album that, much like Get Better, isn’t afraid to show the ugly sides of humanity. But it is also an ode to human emotion, to hope, and to finding positivity in an abundantly negative sphere. Frank Turner is an expert at marrying the brutal with the delicate, and the result is an album that boldly celebrates all it means to be alive. It is brilliantly, beautifully and brutally human.

“I’ve always been interested in emotional honesty.” He said, “One of my biggest influences as a lyricist is Aidan Moffat from Arab Strap, and his lyrics feel like somebody just jabbing a scalpel into their own chest whilst maintaining eye contact with you. It’s stunning.”

“The title [Positive Songs for Negative People] came from a late night drunk conversation with one of my oldest friends. We were discussing what I do and the nature of what I do and the tone of what I do, and that expression sort of slipped out of my mouth. Instantly I was like ‘Ahh write that shit down! That’s an album title right there!’ … It seemed like a reasonable summation of what it is I am trying to do.”

This emotional honesty has had a huge impact on Frank Turner’s fans, many of them saying that they have been helped with personal struggles and mental health problems by his music. “People come up and say heavy shit to me after my shows and they talk about mental health issues… and I haven’t quite figured out how to respond to that, even yet… Music is my therapy and I get to do it in public every day and it stops me from going crazy. Music has been a wonderful thing for me, I’m just not sure I’m fully equipped to deal with people saying these things. This is part of the reason I’ve done a lot of work with groups like CALM… I’d like if people need it, to point them in the directions of the professionals who can actually do something tangible other than just sing a song. I feel like sometimes songwriting… it’s a bit inadequate somehow.”

Unsurprisingly, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls are still on tour now, bringing the New Year in with a series of shows across America and Canada, with his first arena show in the states. “That’s really exciting for me.” He told me, “The thing I like about America is that there are no short cuts. You can’t cheat in America, you just have to go there again and again and work yourself to the bone. I have a puritan streak in me, so I really like that.”

It’s not long before Frank Turner is back on home soil, however, having recently announced ‘Lost Evenings’. The four-day event is in collaboration with OneFest and involves a series of sets including a performance of his album Sleep is for the Weak in full, and a number of his greatest hits, as well as collaborations with other artists and panels. The full line up is yet to be announced, but it is sure to be an unmissable event for any fan of Frank Turner.

If that wasn’t enough, they are also touring the UK as support for Blink-182’s upcoming arena tour. “It’s always lovely to be in the UK.” He smiles, and it’s clear he means it. “It feels like walking into a warm house after a cold day.”

Tickets for ‘Lost Evenings’ at The Roundhouse and tickets to see Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls supporting Blink-182 are available now.