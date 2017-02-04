London to Paris bike ride 2017: cross the channel for charity

The 2017 Manchester RAG’s (Raising and Giving) London to Paris team has now been recruited and are extremely excited to start fundraising (however not so excited to start the training). 23 remarkable people have signed up to undertake the challenge of a lifetime, all to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.

The work of Breast Cancer Now focuses on four critical areas: risk prevention, early detection and diagnosis, treatments, and secondary breast cancer. Currently one in eight women in the UK will face breast cancer once in their lifetime. Research holds the key to a world where everyone who develops breast cancer lives. Breast Cancer Now believe by 2050 we could live in that world.

All our participants are truly inspiring for merely having the drive to sign up however one of our participant’s stories is exceptional.

Meet Sarah Jane Thoms, a 3rd year Drama and Screen Studies student at the University of Manchester.

This is her testament on why she is taking part in London to Paris 2017:

“As most people do, I feel very passionately about wanting to end the reign of the cruel disease that is Cancer. However, the primary reason that I am participating in the London to Paris cycle in order to raise money for Breast Cancer Now is because of my Mam. In 2013, my Mam was diagnosed with breast cancer. My Mam was so brave throughout the fight and I will always be proud of her for facing the terrible disease head on. She continues to attend regular checkups but at the moment, she has the all clear!

“This is why I feel so strongly about raising money for Breast Cancer Now as the charity believes that by the year 2050, no one will have to die because of breast cancer again. This will be down to the medical research that the charity is conducting. The cycle will also be a personal achievement for me as I was diagnosed with a form of bone disease when I was ten years old and thus underwent full joint replacement surgery in 2014. I had to completely learn to walk again (zimmerframe and all) and now I’m going to be cycling approximately 220 miles over three days. I am so excited and determined to raise money for this life-changing charity that is so close to my heart.”

There are still spaces to sign up to London to Paris if you’re feeling really inspired. It is important each year to do something that mentally and physically pushes you, it helps us grow as individuals and make the most out of our lives.

If you feel inspired by this article and want to get involved with a challenge get in touch with Manchester RAG for details. Manchester RAG offers challenges ranging from a charity skydive to climbing Kilimanjaro to cycling from London to Paris. You will certainly find a challenge that suits you.