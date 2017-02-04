Pasta Carbonara Recipe

This recipe is one for a dish that seems like it should be really easy to make but often isn’t. It’s pasta carbonara and I’ve made Theo Randall’s, Antonio Carluccio’s and countless other recipes before, all with varying degrees of success. Until I found a version of this one from BBC Good Food that is straightforward and tasty.

Serves 2

Takes about 15 minutes to make

Ingredients:

140g dried spaghetti

100g pancetta, diced

2 medium eggs

50g grated parmesan, plus more to finish

Black pepper

Method

Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile cook the pancetta in a frying pan that is large enough to add the pasta to later. Beat the eggs and grated parmesan together in a bowl and season to taste (if the pancetta is salty then you won’t need salt, just lots of pepper, but do check first).

Once the pasta and pancetta are cooked, add 3 tablespoons of the pasta water to the frying pan before draining the pasta and adding to the frying pan. Toss to combine and take off the heat.

Pour the egg and cheese mix over the pasta and toss to coat. Leave the heat to cook the eggs for about 5 minutes, stirring often. You want the eggs to coat the pasta and thicken but not scramble. To that end you can return the pan to a very gentle heat if you need to, turning the pasta constantly, add more water if it seems very thick.

Transfer to bowls and top with more parmesan and black pepper before eating.