The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Pasta Carbonara Recipe

This recipe is one for a dish that seems like it should be really easy to make but often isn’t. It’s pasta carbonara and I’ve made Theo Randall’s, Antonio Carluccio’s and countless other recipes before, all with varying degrees of success. Until I found a version of this one from BBC Good Food that is straightforward and tasty.

By

Photo: Lily Carden
Photo: Lily Carden

Serves 2

Takes about 15 minutes to make
Ingredients:

140g dried spaghetti

100g pancetta, diced

2 medium eggs

50g grated parmesan, plus more to finish

Black pepper
Method

Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Meanwhile cook the pancetta in a frying pan that is large enough to add the pasta to later. Beat the eggs and grated parmesan together in a bowl and season to taste (if the pancetta is salty then you won’t need salt, just lots of pepper, but do check first).
Once the pasta and pancetta are cooked, add 3 tablespoons of the pasta water to the frying pan before draining the pasta and adding to the frying pan. Toss to combine and take off the heat.

Pour the egg and cheese mix over the pasta and toss to coat. Leave the heat to cook the eggs for about 5 minutes, stirring often. You want the eggs to coat the pasta and thicken but not scramble. To that end you can return the pan to a very gentle heat if you need to, turning the pasta constantly, add more water if it seems very thick.
Transfer to bowls and top with more parmesan and black pepper before eating.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 4 February, 2017 in Food & Drink, Recipes by

Related posts

  • Mix up your mince30th January 2017 Mix up your mince Food Editor Lily Carden explores all the ways to eat mince, gifting her classic bolognese recipe
  • Mini pasta-risotto hybrid4th November 2012 Mini pasta-risotto hybrid Making the world feel better one bowl at a time
  • Mini chocolate cherry tarts4th December 2012 Mini chocolate cherry tarts These tarts are a delicious alternative treat to the ubiquitous (and overrated) mince pie
  • Recipe: Scandinavian Meatballs29th November 2014 Recipe: Scandinavian Meatballs There’s more to mince than Shepherd's Pie. Adam Fearn offers his recipe for easy-to-make Scandinavian meatballs
  • Butternut Squash and Sage Tagliatelle21st March 2016 Butternut Squash and Sage Tagliatelle A super quick, healthy and satisfying dish, butternut squash is full of vitamin c and is creamy when mashed and mixed with low fat crème fraîche
  • Lemon Chicken recipe30th January 2017 Lemon Chicken recipe This lemon chicken recipe is light and full of flavour, but you'll enjoy it just as much as its naughty takeaway brother
  • Quinoa Frittata, what a wonderful phrase29th September 2015 Quinoa Frittata, what a wonderful phrase Helena Maxwell-Jackson creates a brunch that means no worries for the rest of your days
  • Recipe: Gourmet Pizzas30th September 2014 Recipe: Gourmet Pizzas Making pizzas at home is one of my favourite things to do as a group. If there are a few of you, you can club together to afford decent ingredients and at a fraction of the cost of a […]
  • Recipe: The Perfect Rocky Road Bars30th September 2014 Recipe: The Perfect Rocky Road Bars As probably one of the easiest sweet treats to make, rocky road bars are my fail-safe party showstopper. The basic recipe is to grab everything unhealthy, smash it all to bits, cover it […]
  • Cheaper than chips13th February 2013 Cheaper than chips How do you like your eggs in the morning? Frideswide O'Neill suggests some cheap but eggstremely delicious alternatives