Whatever drives you, run with us: The University of Manchester’s Purple Wave

The University of Manchester are running the 10K and aiming to get even more runners than last year

In 2016, the University of Manchester raised over £75,000 for charity through the Great Manchester 10K. Over 1,100 staff and students took part in the run and the university beat the record for the biggest non-charity team entry into the race. This year we are aiming to top this and get 3,000 students and staff involved. The Great Run team have promised the university our very own start time and ‘Purple Wave’ if we reach this target — with all runners receiving a purple t-shirt for the run.

The money that was raised last year was split between the British Red Cross, Marie Curie and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, alongside other charities chosen by individual runners. Alumni will also be able to sign up and run with the university.

Jenny Coldham from the Sport Manchester office said “within the University of Manchester Sport Office we are very excited about the opportunity to raise money for worthwhile causes and to create a buzz within the university community. Yet again we will be running in the university purple and will be joined by our mascot ‘BarnaBee’ the bee.”

AU clubs and sport societies are welcome to join the wave as a team. The team with the most runners based on club membership will be given free tickets to the AU ball. However, even if you have never run before, this is still something to get involved with: people from all over the university will be together striving to raise money for our important charities.

If you are a University of Manchester staff member or student you can purchase your ticket for a heavily reduced price of £20 for students and £25 for staff (down from £38).

One of the charities that proceeds will go towards this year is the Equity and Merit Scholarship scheme within the university. Find out more about how to join the purple wave on our website: http://www.sport.manchester.ac.uk/fitness/manc10K/